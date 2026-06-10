Disclosure Day India Release: Date, Cast, Plot, Reviews And More About Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Thriller

Steven Spielberg is returning to the world of aliens and extraterrestrial mysteries with Disclosure Day, one of the year's most anticipated sci-fi films. The movie has already generated strong buzz ahead of release, with critics praising its performances, visuals and emotional storytelling.

Here's everything you need to know before it arrives in Indian theatres.

Cast And Crew

Disclosure Day is directed by Steven Spielberg and written by his longtime collaborator David Koepp, known for films such as Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Elizabeth Marvel in key roles.

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What Is Disclosure Day About?

The sci-fi thriller follows a government whistleblower and a local TV meteorologist who uncover an 80-year-old conspiracy hiding the truth about extraterrestrial life. As they move closer to exposing the secret, they find themselves pursued by powerful forces determined to keep the truth hidden.

According to the film's official logline: "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to eight billion people."

Spielberg has also revealed that the film builds toward a massive 20-minute finale designed to bring audiences to what he described as a "united epiphany" about the mysteries at the centre of the story.

Early Reviews

The film currently holds an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics largely praising Spielberg's return to science fiction.

Several reviewers have highlighted Emily Blunt's performance as one of the film's biggest strengths. Others have praised the visuals, suspense, emotional depth and John Williams' score. Some critics have even described it as Spielberg's strongest work in years.

Not all reactions have been positive, however. Some reviewers felt the story takes too long to unfold, while others criticised the script and felt the film's ambitious ideas do not always deliver satisfying payoffs.

When Is It Releasing In India?

Disclosure Day will release in Indian cinemas on June 12, 2026. The film will be available in 2D and Dolby Cinema 2D formats and will be released in English.

Tickets can be booked through BookMyShow, District by Zomato and major cinema chains, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj Cinemas and MovieTime Cinemas.

OTT Release

The film is currently scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release. Universal Pictures has not yet announced an OTT release date or streaming platform.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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