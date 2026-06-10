Backrooms India Release: Cast, Plot, Reviews And More About A24's Biggest Horror Film

Backrooms, one of the internet's most popular horror stories, is finally coming to Indian cinemas. The film has already impressed critics, broken box office records and created a lot of buzz among horror fans around the world.

Here's everything you need to know about the movie before it arrives in India.

Cast And Crew

The film is directed by Kane Parsons, the young filmmaker who became famous for his viral Backrooms videos on YouTube. The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass and Finn Bennett.

What Is Backrooms About?

Backrooms expands on the viral horror concept that gained a massive following through online stories, videos and fan theories.

The story follows a therapist whose patient suddenly disappears into a strange and unexplained world. While trying to rescue him, she enters the mysterious dimension herself and finds endless hallways, disturbing spaces and terrifying creatures. The film focuses more on tension, mystery and psychological fear than traditional jump scares.

Critics And Audience Reviews

The horror thriller has received a strong response from critics and currently holds an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many reviewers have praised Kane Parsons' direction, visual style and ability to create an unsettling atmosphere, while several critics described the film as unique, haunting and deeply immersive.

Audience reactions have also been largely positive. Many viewers praised the film's creepy atmosphere, sound design and psychological storytelling. Some called it one of the best horror films in recent years. However, a few viewers felt the story was confusing and too open to interpretation.

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Record-Breaking Box Office Success

Made on a reported $10 million budget, Backrooms has emerged as a global box office phenomenon, earning over $212 million worldwide in just 10 days and becoming A24's highest-grossing film ever.

When Is Backrooms Releasing In India?

After becoming a huge success overseas, Backrooms will release in Indian theatres on June 12. Shows are also available on Thursday evening. The film was originally scheduled to arrive on May 29, but the release was pushed back to support a wider theatrical launch.

With strong reviews, record-breaking collections and growing excitement among horror fans, the film arrives in India as one of the year's most anticipated horror releases.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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