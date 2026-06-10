'Every Year After' Release: Time, Cast, Plot, Episodes, When, Where To Watch Romantic Drama

After finding success with book-to-screen adaptations such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video is turning to another bestselling love story with Every Year After, directed by Tara Nicole Weyr.

The upcoming romantic drama is based on Canadian author Carley Fortune's popular novel Every Summer After, which became a bestseller and gained a large following among romance readers.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Barry's Bay in Ontario, Canada, the series explores friendship, first love, heartbreak and second chances through a story that unfolds across multiple timelines.

What's The Story About?

The series follows childhood friends Percy Fraser and Sam Florek, whose friendship blossoms into romance over several summers in Barry's Bay.

Years after a painful separation, an unexpected tragedy brings Percy back home, forcing the pair to confront their past and unresolved feelings.

Cast And Characters

The series is led by Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser and Matt Cornett as Sam Florek. Joining them are Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Abigail Cowen as Delilah Mason, Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek, Joseph Chiu as Jordie, Robyn Ross as Diane Fraser and Elisha Cuthbert in the recurring role of Sue Florek.

Episode Guide

Every Year After consists of eight episodes:

Episode 1: Every Summer After

Episode 2: Young Blood

Episode 3: Playing With Fire

Episode 4: Anatomy of a Romance

Episode 5: I Choose You

Episode 6: Plan B

Episode 7: The Boathouse

Episode 8: Goodbye

Unlike weekly releases, all eight episodes will be available on the same day.

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Release Date, Time And Where To Watch

Every Year After premieres globally on June 10, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

For Indian viewers, the series will be released at 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Author Speaks About Adaptation

Speaking about the adaptation when it was announced, author Carley Fortune said, "Every Summer After holds a very special place in my heart and in the hearts of readers all over the world who deeply connect with Sam and Percy's love story."

She added, "I'm excited to partner with Amazon to take their journey even further — beyond the pages of the book, onto the screen, and into the hearts of audiences across the globe."

Watch The Trailer Here:

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