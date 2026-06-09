Guns N' Roses India Tour 2026: Bengaluru, Guwahati Tickets On Sale; Check Prices, Venues, Booking Details

Iconic rock band Guns N' Roses have added India to their 2026 touring schedule, with Bengaluru and Guwahati set to host the band this November. Ticket sales are now live for the shows, which will take place at NICE Grounds on November 14 and Khanapara Ground on November 17.

Announcing the dates, the band wrote, "India, we're back for two special nights this November! Bengaluru on November 14 & Guwahati on November 17."

Ticket Details For Bengaluru, Guwahati

Tickets are now available on BookMyShow, with prices varying across categories.

For the Bengaluru concert, Silver tickets start at Rs 4,500, while Gold passes are priced at Rs 10,000. The highest-priced category currently listed is the Platinum Lounge at Rs 16,000.

In Guwahati, ticket prices begin at Rs 3,000. Gold passes cost Rs 7,000, while Platinum Lounge tickets are priced at Rs 14,000.

Ticket sales first opened for members of the band's Nightrain Fan Club, while general bookings went live on June 9 through BookMyShow.

Who Will Be Performing?

The current touring lineup includes vocalist Axl Rose, guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Isaac Carpenter and keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, Guns N' Roses remains one of the most influential rock bands in the world. The group continues to attract fans across generations with iconic songs such as November Rain, Sweet Child O' Mine, Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle.

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First-Ever Show In Northeast India

The Guwahati concert will mark Guns N' Roses' first performance in Northeast India, making it a significant event for music fans in the region.

The show also aligns with Assam's efforts to establish itself as a destination for major live entertainment events. In 2025, the state government approved a dedicated concert economy policy aimed at attracting large-scale music festivals and international performances.

Back On Indian Soil

Guns N' Roses first toured India in 2012, performing in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. After more than a decade, the band returned for a standalone Mumbai concert in 2025.

The upcoming Bengaluru and Guwahati shows will mark the band's latest visit to the country and are expected to draw fans from across India. With bookings now open, fans can reserve their tickets for one of the biggest international concert events of 2026.

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