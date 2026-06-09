Who Is Shafeeq Ur Rahman? Fashion Entrepreneur Announces Hollywood Debut With 'The Empty Address'

Shafeeq ur Rahman, a familiar name in the fashion and lifestyle space, is now aiming for a global audience through his latest film project. The Hyderabad-based entrepreneur has announced The Empty Address, a project that will mark his debut as a Hollywood film producer.

About ‘The Empty Address'

The film, backed by his company The Star Life Hyderabad, is being planned as a multilingual production in English, Hindi and Telugu. The announcement was shared through Rahman's social media platforms and quickly drew attention from both the fashion and film industries.

While the makers have chosen to keep the story and cast under wraps, a few details about the project have already been revealed. The film, The Empty Address, will be directed by Sagar Joshi, and filming is scheduled to take place in India and the United Arab Emirates.

The project represents a major expansion of Rahman's work in entertainment, taking him from domestic productions to a film designed for a global audience.

Career in Fashion and Events

Through The Star Life Hyderabad, Rahman has curated over 200 fashion and lifestyle events, providing a platform for new talent and elevating Indian fashion globally.

His growing influence in the industry was recognized in 2022 when he became a City Partner of Fashion TV (FTV), further strengthening his connection with global fashion networks.

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Expanding Into Entertainment

Rahman's journey in entertainment did not begin with The Empty Address. Over the years, he has quietly built a portfolio of film and television projects that includes The Third Hacker, Bro Code, Dehleez, Nazar, Savdhaan India Crime Alert, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Love in Dehradun.

His work across different sectors has also earned him several honours, including the International Glory Award, Global Icon Award and Man of the People Award.

A Legacy in Hyderabad

Born on January 25, 1985, Rahman comes from a family closely linked to Hyderabad's social and cultural history. His father, Khalil ur Rahman, served as a Rajya Sabha member and was associated with committees connected to the Civil Aviation and Energy ministries.

His mother, Farrukh Jamal, belongs to one of the city's respected Jagirdar families. Adding to those historic ties, his wife, Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath, is a member of Hyderabad's Royal Nizam family.

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