FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Time, Performers, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The wait is almost over. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin with a grand opening ceremony in Mexico City before the tournament's opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

This year's competition will be the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across Mexico, Canada and the United States. To mark the occasion, FIFA has planned three opening ceremonies across the three host nations, with Mexico City hosting the first celebration.

Opening Ceremony: Date And Time

The first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will take place on Thursday at Mexico City Stadium. For viewers in India, the ceremony will begin at 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time, around 90 minutes before the opening match kicks off. The event is expected to run for approximately 16 minutes and 30 seconds.

Fans attending the match are being encouraged to arrive early, as stadium gates will open four hours before kick-off and several entertainment activities have been planned around the venue.

Who Will Perform?

The ceremony will feature a mix of global music stars who are part of FIFA's official World Cup music project. The biggest attraction will be Shakira and Burna Boy, who are set to perform Dai Dai, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Song, live for the very first time.

The performer lineup also includes Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla. FIFA has also confirmed that Ryan Castro will join J Balvin during the show.

Adding some Hollywood star power to the evening, actor Salma Hayek Pinault will make a special appearance as one of FIFA World Cup 2026's ambassadors.

There will also be a special pre-match moment as Alejandro Fernández performs Mexico's national anthem, while Tyla will perform South Africa's national anthem ahead of the tournament opener.

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What Is 'Dai Dai'?

Dai Dai is the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and forms part of FIFA's Global Citizen Education Fund campaign. The initiative aims to raise $100 million by the end of the tournament to help provide children around the world with access to education and football opportunities.

The Mexico City ceremony will mark the song's first live performance in front of a global audience.

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Who Is Behind The Ceremony?

The shows are being produced by Marco Balich, the creative director known for working on Olympic ceremonies and other major global sporting events.

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How To Watch In India?

Fans in India can watch the opening ceremony live on Unite8 Sports television channels, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. The event will also be available for live streaming on Zee5's website and mobile app.

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