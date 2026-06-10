FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Group Fixtures, Timings, Key Matches To Watch, Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest edition in the tournament's history, with 48 teams competing across three host nations, the United States, Canada and Mexico. For fans in India, the action will largely unfold around midnight and in the early hours of the morning due to the time difference with North America.
The tournament begins on June 11 with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and concludes with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The group stage will run until June 27 before the tournament moves into the newly introduced Round of 32, where the race to the final truly begins.
How Does The FIFA World Cup 2026 Format Work?
The expanded World Cup features 12 groups of four teams each, labelled Groups A to L. Every team plays three group-stage matches in a round-robin format.
A total of 32 teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The top two teams from each group automatically qualify, accounting for 24 places. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams across all groups, determined by points, goal difference and goals scored.
The new format introduces a Round of 32, meaning teams must navigate an additional knockout match on their path to lifting the trophy.
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Two Toughest Groups To Watch
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq
Group I makes a strong case as the tournament's 'Group of Death'. France enter as one of the favourites, while Senegal remain one of Africa's strongest sides. Norway, boasting the star quality of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, add further quality, leaving little margin for error.
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group F appears remarkably balanced. The Netherlands may be the highest-ranked side on paper, but Japan and Sweden have repeatedly shown their ability to challenge elite opposition, while Tunisia are rarely easy opponents.
Biggest Group Stage Matches
Several heavyweight clashes stand out during the opening phase of the tournament:
Brazil vs Morocco — June 14, 3:30 AM IST
France vs Senegal — June 17, 12:30 AM IST
England vs Croatia — June 18, 1:30 AM IST
Netherlands vs Sweden — June 20, 10:30 PM IST
France vs Norway — June 27, 12:30 AM IST
Uruguay vs Spain — June 27, 5:30 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Fixtures (IST)
Friday, June 12
Mexico vs South Africa — 12:30 AM IST
South Korea vs Czechia — 7:30 AM IST
Saturday, June 13
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 12:30 AM IST
United States vs Paraguay — 6:30 AM IST
Sunday, June 14
Qatar vs Switzerland — 12:30 AM IST
Brazil vs Morocco — 3:30 AM IST
Haiti vs Scotland — 6:30 AM IST
Australia vs Türkiye — 9:30 AM IST
Germany vs Curaçao — 10:30 PM IST
Monday, June 15
Netherlands vs Japan — 1:30 AM IST
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador — 4:30 AM IST
Sweden vs Tunisia — 7:30 AM IST
Spain vs Cape Verde — 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, June 16
Belgium vs Egypt — 12:30 AM IST
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay — 3:30 AM IST
Iran vs New Zealand — 6:30 AM IST
Wednesday, June 17
France vs Senegal — 12:30 AM IST
Iraq vs Norway — 3:30 AM IST
Argentina vs Algeria — 6:30 AM IST
Austria vs Jordan — 9:30 AM IST
Portugal vs DR Congo — 10:30 PM IST
Thursday, June 18
England vs Croatia — 1:30 AM IST
Ghana vs Panama — 4:30 AM IST
Uzbekistan vs Colombia — 7:30 AM IST
Czechia vs South Africa — 9:30 PM IST
Friday, June 19
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 12:30 AM IST
Canada vs Qatar — 3:30 AM IST
Mexico vs South Korea — 6:30 AM IST
Saturday, June 20
United States vs Australia — 12:30 AM IST
Scotland vs Morocco — 3:30 AM IST
Brazil vs Haiti — 6:00 AM IST
Türkiye vs Paraguay — 8:30 AM IST
Netherlands vs Sweden — 10:30 PM IST
Sunday, June 21
Germany vs Ivory Coast — 1:30 AM IST
Ecuador vs Curaçao — 5:30 AM IST
Tunisia vs Japan — 9:30 AM IST
Spain vs Saudi Arabia — 9:30 PM IST
Monday, June 22
Belgium vs Iran — 12:30 AM IST
Uruguay vs Cape Verde — 3:30 AM IST
New Zealand vs Egypt — 6:30 AM IST
Argentina vs Austria — 10:30 PM IST
Tuesday, June 23
France vs Iraq — 2:30 AM IST
Norway vs Senegal — 5:30 AM IST
Jordan vs Algeria — 8:30 AM IST
Portugal vs Uzbekistan — 10:30 PM IST
Wednesday, June 24
England vs Ghana — 1:30 AM IST
Panama vs Croatia — 4:30 AM IST
Colombia vs DR Congo — 7:30 AM IST
Thursday, June 25
Switzerland vs Canada — 12:30 AM IST
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar — 12:30 AM IST
Scotland vs Brazil — 3:30 AM IST
Morocco vs Haiti — 3:30 AM IST
Czechia vs Mexico — 6:30 AM IST
South Africa vs South Korea — 6:30 AM IST
Friday, June 26
Ecuador vs Germany — 1:30 AM IST
Curaçao vs Ivory Coast — 1:30 AM IST
Japan vs Sweden — 4:30 AM IST
Tunisia vs Netherlands — 4:30 AM IST
Türkiye vs United States — 7:30 AM IST
Paraguay vs Australia — 7:30 AM IST
Saturday, June 27
Norway vs France — 12:30 AM IST
Senegal vs Iraq — 12:30 AM IST
Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia — 5:30 AM IST
Uruguay vs Spain — 5:30 AM IST
Egypt vs Iran — 8:30 AM IST
New Zealand vs Belgium — 8:30 AM IST
Sunday, June 28
Panama vs England — 2:30 AM IST
Croatia vs Ghana — 2:30 AM IST
Colombia vs Portugal — 5:00 AM IST
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan — 5:00 AM IST
Algeria vs Austria — 7:30 AM IST
Jordan vs Argentina — 7:30 AM IST
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How To Watch Live Telecast?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports television channels in India.
How To Watch Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India.
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