FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Group Fixtures, Timings, Key Matches To Watch, Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest edition in the tournament's history, with 48 teams competing across three host nations, the United States, Canada and Mexico. For fans in India, the action will largely unfold around midnight and in the early hours of the morning due to the time difference with North America.

The tournament begins on June 11 with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and concludes with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The group stage will run until June 27 before the tournament moves into the newly introduced Round of 32, where the race to the final truly begins.

How Does The FIFA World Cup 2026 Format Work?

The expanded World Cup features 12 groups of four teams each, labelled Groups A to L. Every team plays three group-stage matches in a round-robin format.

A total of 32 teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The top two teams from each group automatically qualify, accounting for 24 places. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams across all groups, determined by points, goal difference and goals scored.

The new format introduces a Round of 32, meaning teams must navigate an additional knockout match on their path to lifting the trophy.

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Two Toughest Groups To Watch

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq

Group I makes a strong case as the tournament's 'Group of Death'. France enter as one of the favourites, while Senegal remain one of Africa's strongest sides. Norway, boasting the star quality of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, add further quality, leaving little margin for error.

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group F appears remarkably balanced. The Netherlands may be the highest-ranked side on paper, but Japan and Sweden have repeatedly shown their ability to challenge elite opposition, while Tunisia are rarely easy opponents.

Biggest Group Stage Matches

Several heavyweight clashes stand out during the opening phase of the tournament:

Brazil vs Morocco — June 14, 3:30 AM IST

France vs Senegal — June 17, 12:30 AM IST

England vs Croatia — June 18, 1:30 AM IST

Netherlands vs Sweden — June 20, 10:30 PM IST

France vs Norway — June 27, 12:30 AM IST

Uruguay vs Spain — June 27, 5:30 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Fixtures (IST)

Friday, June 12

Mexico vs South Africa — 12:30 AM IST

South Korea vs Czechia — 7:30 AM IST

Saturday, June 13

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 12:30 AM IST

United States vs Paraguay — 6:30 AM IST

Sunday, June 14

Qatar vs Switzerland — 12:30 AM IST

Brazil vs Morocco — 3:30 AM IST

Haiti vs Scotland — 6:30 AM IST

Australia vs Türkiye — 9:30 AM IST

Germany vs Curaçao — 10:30 PM IST

Monday, June 15

Netherlands vs Japan — 1:30 AM IST

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador — 4:30 AM IST

Sweden vs Tunisia — 7:30 AM IST

Spain vs Cape Verde — 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, June 16

Belgium vs Egypt — 12:30 AM IST

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay — 3:30 AM IST

Iran vs New Zealand — 6:30 AM IST

Wednesday, June 17

France vs Senegal — 12:30 AM IST

Iraq vs Norway — 3:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria — 6:30 AM IST

Austria vs Jordan — 9:30 AM IST

Portugal vs DR Congo — 10:30 PM IST

Thursday, June 18

England vs Croatia — 1:30 AM IST

Ghana vs Panama — 4:30 AM IST

Uzbekistan vs Colombia — 7:30 AM IST

Czechia vs South Africa — 9:30 PM IST

Friday, June 19

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 12:30 AM IST

Canada vs Qatar — 3:30 AM IST

Mexico vs South Korea — 6:30 AM IST

Saturday, June 20

United States vs Australia — 12:30 AM IST

Scotland vs Morocco — 3:30 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti — 6:00 AM IST

Türkiye vs Paraguay — 8:30 AM IST

Netherlands vs Sweden — 10:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 21

Germany vs Ivory Coast — 1:30 AM IST

Ecuador vs Curaçao — 5:30 AM IST

Tunisia vs Japan — 9:30 AM IST

Spain vs Saudi Arabia — 9:30 PM IST

Monday, June 22

Belgium vs Iran — 12:30 AM IST

Uruguay vs Cape Verde — 3:30 AM IST

New Zealand vs Egypt — 6:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Austria — 10:30 PM IST

Tuesday, June 23

France vs Iraq — 2:30 AM IST

Norway vs Senegal — 5:30 AM IST

Jordan vs Algeria — 8:30 AM IST

Portugal vs Uzbekistan — 10:30 PM IST

Wednesday, June 24

England vs Ghana — 1:30 AM IST

Panama vs Croatia — 4:30 AM IST

Colombia vs DR Congo — 7:30 AM IST

Thursday, June 25

Switzerland vs Canada — 12:30 AM IST

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar — 12:30 AM IST

Scotland vs Brazil — 3:30 AM IST

Morocco vs Haiti — 3:30 AM IST

Czechia vs Mexico — 6:30 AM IST

South Africa vs South Korea — 6:30 AM IST

Friday, June 26

Ecuador vs Germany — 1:30 AM IST

Curaçao vs Ivory Coast — 1:30 AM IST

Japan vs Sweden — 4:30 AM IST

Tunisia vs Netherlands — 4:30 AM IST

Türkiye vs United States — 7:30 AM IST

Paraguay vs Australia — 7:30 AM IST

Saturday, June 27

Norway vs France — 12:30 AM IST

Senegal vs Iraq — 12:30 AM IST

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia — 5:30 AM IST

Uruguay vs Spain — 5:30 AM IST

Egypt vs Iran — 8:30 AM IST

New Zealand vs Belgium — 8:30 AM IST

Sunday, June 28

Panama vs England — 2:30 AM IST

Croatia vs Ghana — 2:30 AM IST

Colombia vs Portugal — 5:00 AM IST

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan — 5:00 AM IST

Algeria vs Austria — 7:30 AM IST

Jordan vs Argentina — 7:30 AM IST

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India.

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