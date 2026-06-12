OTT Releases This Weekend: Bhooth Bangla, Maa Hai Na, Raakh — Movies, Series To Watch

The second week of June brings a diverse mix of fresh releases across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and Lionsgate Play.

Whether you're in the mood for horror-comedy, crime thrillers, documentaries, reality shows or animated fantasy adventures, there is plenty to add to your watchlist this weekend.

Bhooth Bangla (Netflix)

Akshay Kumar reunites with director Priyadarshan for this horror-comedy. The story follows Arjun Acharya, an NRI who inherits a mysterious palace and decides to host his sister's wedding there. What begins as a family celebration soon turns chaotic as supernatural events unfold. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.

Streaming from June 12

I Am Frankelda (Netflix)

Mexico's first feature-length stop-motion animated film follows Frankelda, a young writer whose imagination brings dark fantasy creatures into the real world. As the boundaries between fiction and reality begin to blur, she must find a way to restore balance.

Streaming from June 12

Maternal Instinct (Netflix)

This true-crime documentary revisits one of America's most shocking fetal abduction cases. Through police records, interviews, witness accounts and archival footage, it explores the investigation and the events that stunned the nation.

Streaming from June 12

Raakh (Prime Video)

Set in 1970s Delhi, Raakh follows a police officer's relentless search for two missing teenagers. Starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, the crime thriller draws inspiration from real-life events and combines mystery, suspense and emotional drama.

Streaming from June 12

ALSO READ: Raakh OTT Release: Date, Time, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch Ali Fazal's Crime Thriller

Shelter (Lionsgate Play)

Jason Statham headlines this action thriller as a former assassin trying to live a quiet life. His plans are disrupted when he rescues a young girl during a storm, pulling him back into a dangerous world filled with powerful enemies and high-stakes action.

Streaming from June 12

Maa Hai Na (ZEE5)

Hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, this family-oriented reality show brings together Gen-Z celebrities and their mothers for cooking challenges, heartfelt conversations and entertaining moments that celebrate family bonds.

Streaming from June 12

The Polygamist (Netflix)

Adapted from Sue Nyathi's novel, the drama centres on a successful social media influencer whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel after she discovers secrets hidden by her husband. The series explores trust, relationships and personal identity.

Streaming from June 12

Taarkata (ZEE5)

The new Bengali action-thriller stars Vikram Chatterjee as Agni, a former police officer suffering from severe memory loss. Returning to his hometown to investigate a mysterious death, he finds himself caught in a web of secrets, deception and danger.

Streaming from June 12

ALSO READ: 'Every Year After' Release: Time, Cast, Plot, Episodes, When, Where To Watch Romantic Drama

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.