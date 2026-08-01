Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Reveals Why She Never Wants To Meet Gaurav Khanna Again

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actor Shagun Sharma has made serious allegations against fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna, claiming she was repeatedly bullied during the filming of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, according to a report.

The actress opened up about her experience while discussing her equation with contestants from the stunt-based reality show. Gaurav Khanna has not responded to the allegations at the time of writing.

During an interview with Filmygyan, Shagun was asked which contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 she would prefer not to meet after the show. Without hesitation, the actress named Gaurav.

When asked to explain her answer, Shagun alleged that her decision was based on the way she was treated during the shoot. According to Filmygyan, the actress claimed that Gaurav "bullied" her throughout the competition, making the experience uncomfortable.

What Happened During The Tasks

Explaining the incidents, Shagun said that whenever several contestants failed or aborted a stunt, she felt Gaurav singled her out more than anyone else. She claimed that even if multiple participants were unable to complete a task, he would repeatedly direct negative comments towards her.

According to the actress, Gaurav allegedly made remarks suggesting that she would give up easily or that she was not strong enough for the competition. Shagun claimed these comments gradually became more personal and affected her during the reality show.

Shagun Says Reality Shows Can Bring Out Different Side

Despite her allegations, Shagun clarified that she does not believe a reality show always reflects a person's real-life personality. Speaking to Filmygyan, she said the pressure and competitive environment can often make contestants behave differently than they normally would.

The actress explained that she would not judge Gaurav entirely based on what happened during the show, adding that stressful situations can bring out a different version of people.

Gaurav Khanna Yet To React

As the interview continues to circulate online, Gaurav Khanna has not issued any public statement regarding Shagun Sharma's claims. It remains to be seen whether the actor will respond to the allegations after the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: Release Date, Time, Contestants, Where To Watch On TV, Online?

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