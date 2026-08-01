Girona vs Arsenal Live Streaming In India: Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly, Predicted XI And Match Details

Premier League champions Arsenal kick off their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign when they take on Girona at Estadi Montilivi on Saturday. It will be the Gunners' first official pre-season friendly of the summer as Mikel Arteta begins the defence of the league title his side won in emphatic fashion last season.

Arteta guided Arsenal to their first Premier League crown in 22 years after the North London club finished with 85 points, seven clear of Manchester City. While several senior internationals are still working their way back after the FIFA World Cup, the Spaniard is expected to use the tour to build fitness and integrate new signings into his squad.

Arsenal have strengthened several areas of the team during the transfer window. Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has arrived to increase competition between the posts, while defender Piero Hincapie's loan move was made permanent. Winger Christos Tzolis also joins after an outstanding campaign with Club Brugge, bringing creativity and goals to Arteta's attack, while Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Karl Hein have all departed.

Girona, meanwhile, are preparing for life under new head coach Quique Alvarez after the former reserve-team boss took charge ahead of the new season. The Spanish side have enjoyed mixed results in pre-season, recording a 3-1 win over UE Olot, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alavés and a 3-3 draw with Castellón in their latest outing.

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The Catalan club are rebuilding after suffering relegation from La Liga last season and will be hoping to mount an immediate push for promotion under Alvarez. They have welcomed back South Korean forward Kim Min-su following a successful loan spell. Kim has already caught the eye by scoring twice in Girona's opening pre-season victory and will be one of the key players to watch against Arsenal.

Girona vs Arsenal Match Details And Timings

Arsenal will face Girona in a pre-season friendly at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain, on Saturday, August 1. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Girona vs Arsenal Predicted XIs

Arsenal are expected to rotate heavily in their first official friendly of the summer, with several academy graduates and new signings likely to feature before senior internationals are gradually reintroduced. Girona, meanwhile, are expected to field a strong lineup as they continue preparations for the new campaign.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Illan Meslier; Jurrien Timber, Christian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Nørgaard, Fabio Vieira; Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson.

Girona (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Arnau Martínez, Antal Yaakobishvili, David López, Alejandro Francés; Donny van de Beek, Gabriel Misehouy; Viktor Tsygankov, Yáser Asprilla, Kim Min-su; Abel Ruiz.

Will There Be Live Telecast Of Girona vs Arsenal?

The Girona vs Arsenal pre-season friendly will not be televised live in India.

How To Watch Girona vs Arsenal Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the match live on FanCode by purchasing a match pass or an eligible subscription. The fixture kicks off at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, with streaming available through the FanCode website and mobile application.

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