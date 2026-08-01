ITR Filing Deadline: No Update On Extension; What Taxpayers Who Missed Filing Must Know

The window for filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 closed on July 31. Even then, individuals and entities with business or professional income are still within their filing period. For non-audit cases, the deadline is Aug. 31, 2026, while those whose accounts require an audit must complete the process by Oct. 31, 2026.

A delay beyond the July 31 deadline may lead to financial and legal consequences, including a late filing fee and interest on pending tax payments, depending on the nature of the case. Early filing remains the safer option, given that increased online traffic and system-related issues can slow down the submission process.

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Has The ITR Filing Deadline Been Extended This Year?

No. The Income Tax Department has not issued any notification extending the July 31 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns this year. With the e-filing portal operating without major disruptions, there is no indication of any change to the deadline.

Can You File Your ITR After July 31?

Yes. Returns can still be submitted after the relevant due date, though they will be classified as belated returns. This could result in a late filing fee and other implications under the Income Tax Act. Taxpayers are advised to confirm the deadline applicable to their category.

Taxpayers who fail to file their Income Tax Return by the applicable due date may be required to pay a late filing fee. Those with a total income of up to Rs 5 lakh are liable to pay Rs 1,000, while individuals earning above Rs 5 lakh may have to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000.

The government can initiate prosecution against salaried taxpayers who fail to file their Income Tax Return by Dec. 31, 2026. Under the prevailing tax laws, the offence carries a minimum jail term of six months, which may extend to two years. Legal action is not initiated in every instance of delayed filing and generally applies only where the tax sought to be evaded exceeds Rs 10,000.

Who Needs To Pay 1% Monthly Interest On A Delayed ITR?

A delayed Income Tax Return can attract interest under Section 234A. The Income Tax Department states that interest is charged at 1% for every month, or part of a month, on the outstanding tax amount. The calculation begins from the day after the due date and continues until the return is filed.

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