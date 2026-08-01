iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: What Leaks Reveal About Price, Camera, Display, Chip And More

A wave of new leaks has offered what appears to be the most complete picture yet of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, stemming from documents that surfaced after one of Apple's suppliers was reportedly hacked. Unlike typical rumours, these leaks include internal drop-test footage and calibration data.

Design

Leaked drop-test footage shows the iPhone 18 Pro Max in a new silver colourway, with the back glass and metal frame now blended into a more unified look, a shift from the two-tone iPhone 17 Pro. The Apple logo also appears to switch from matte to a mirror finish.

A separate leak revealed a dark cherry SIM tray, confirming the tray survives in at least some markets even as Apple pushes eSIM-only elsewhere. The rear camera housing looks noticeably thicker too.

Camera

That thicker bump is tied to two changes: an upgraded sensor for better image quality, and calibration data confirming a variable aperture lens, letting the camera adjust light intake by scene. It would be the first iPhone to get this feature.

The telephoto and ultra-wide lenses show no leaked changes, suggesting they carry over from the iPhone 17 Pro. A rumoured teleconverter for extended zoom appears unlikely, since it's absent from this document batch.

Display

The Dynamic Island is set to shrink by about 35%. Apple is reportedly repositioning the infrared Face ID sensor fully beneath the display, rather than keeping it clustered centrally as it has been since 2022.

Battery And Thermal Design

Battery gains look uneven. The base Pro moves only slightly, from 4,252 mAh to roughly 4,288 mAh. The Pro Max, however, jumps nearly 10%, from 5,088 mAh to about 5,567 mAh, potentially pushing video playback past 43 hours.

The trade-off: a Pro Max that's about 0.25mm thicker and 7 grams heavier. To manage the added heat, Apple is also said to be significantly enlarging its vapour chamber cooling system compared with the iPhone 17 Pro.

Chip And Modem

The new A20 chip, built on a 2-nanometre process, is expected to bring notable gains in performance and efficiency. Leaked schematics show RAM repositioned beside the chip instead of above it, paired with LPDDR6 memory and a larger neural engine for AI tasks.

On connectivity, Apple's C2 modem was expected to support both standard and high-speed 5G, but reports suggest the faster millimetre-wave variant didn't make the cut. The C2 modem is expected outside the US, while US units stick with a newer Qualcomm modem.

Price

Rising component costs point to a price hike of as much as $300, taking the entry-level Pro from $1,099 to around $1,399. Apple isn't expected to release a standard iPhone 18 this September either, with the cheaper model delayed until March 2027.

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