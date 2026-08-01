Poco M8 Power India Launch: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Poco has locked in August 4 as the launch date, with battery life looks set to be the headline feature this time around.

The Poco M8 Power is rumoured to pack an 8,000mAh cell, claimed to stretch to three days of regular use, or specific stretches like 28 hours of video, 31 hours of scrolling social media, or 38 hours simply sitting idle.

Charging comes via 45W wired fast charging, with 22.5W reverse charging thrown in so the phone can top up other gadgets. Reports suggest the device is essentially a rebadged version of China's Redmi Note 17, carrying over a single 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 lens and LED flash, plus an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ | Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Specs, Features, Price In India — All You Need To Know

Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chip, AnTuTu Score Already Claimed

Powering the phone is expected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process and paired with 8GB of RAM, expandable further through virtual RAM. Poco claims the setup crosses 6,30,000 points on AnTuTu, and has added a vapour chamber cooling system with a 10,416 sq mm graphite dissipation area to keep the chip running cool under load. The display itself is tipped to be a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, full DCI-P3 colour coverage, peak brightness touching 1,800 nits and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

ALSO READ | Weekly Tech Wrap: 'Harmful' Instagram, AI Romance, Poco X8 Pro Series, Oppo Find N6 And More

Price Expected Around Rs 25,000, Flipkart To Handle Sales

Poco has locked in August 4 noon as the launch time, with Flipkart running an exclusive microsite ahead of time showcasing the phone's design and key features. Pricing hasn't been officially revealed, but going by where the standard Poco M8 landed (Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB+128GB variant, rising to Rs 21,999 for the top 8GB+256GB configuration back in January), the Power variant is expected to sit higher, likely around Rs 25,000.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.