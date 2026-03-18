Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Specs, Features, Price In India — All You Need To Know

The Poco X8 Pro series, consisting of the standard Poco X8 Pro and the higher-end Poco X8 Pro Max, was officially launched on March 17. Battery life serves as a major highlight for both models, with the Poco X8 Pro Max getting a gargantuan 9,000mAh cell, designed for multiple days of moderate activity or long periods of video playback and standby time. Both models have 100W fast wired charging for quick top-ups. The Poco X8 Pro series also houses flagship-grade processors for top-notch performance.

Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Specs And Features

The Poco X8 Pro Max includes a massive battery — 9,000mAh — in India, claimed to offer three days of moderate usage, 30+ hours video playback, 42+ hours Instagram scrolling, or 18+ days standby. The standard Poco X8 Pro features a 6,500mAh battery, which is still claimed to support over two days of moderate usage, 18+ hours video, or 12+ days standby. Both phones support 100W fast wired charging, along with 27W reverse wired charging capability.

In terms of performance, the devices incorporate advanced MediaTek chipsets. The Poco X8 Pro Max uses the 3nm Dimensity 9500s octa-core processor, delivering flagship-level performance with AnTuTu scores exceeding 3 million. The Poco X8 Pro is equipped with the 4nm Dimensity 8500 Ultra, achieving over 2.3 million on AnTuTu.

These enable smooth 120fps gaming and efficient multitasking, paired with a vapour chamber cooling systems (5,300 sq mm on the standard model and 5,300 sq mm on the Max) plus additional graphite layers for thermal management. Both run on Android 16-based HyperOS, with configurations reaching up to 24GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage options.

The camera setup on the Max includes a 50MP main sensor (Light Fusion 600 with OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide, while the standard variant gets a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor and same ultrawide. A 20MP front camera for selfies is common on both.

Display on both devices consists of Amoled panels with 120Hz refresh rates and high peak brightness (up to 3,500 nits), along with Corning GG 7i protection, SGS drop certification, and IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water protection. The Poco X8 Pro Max has a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K screen, while the Poco X8 Pro offers a more compact 6.59-inch panel.

The Poco X8 Pro comes in Black, White, and Green colours, while the Poco X8 Pro Max is in Black, White, and Blue.

Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Price In India

The Poco X8 Pro starts at Rs 32,999 in India for the base model featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The higher 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 35,999.

For the Poco X8 Pro Max, pricing begins at Rs 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-tier option with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is set at Rs 46,999.

Poco is providing launch offers that include up to Rs 3,000 instant discount when purchasing with select cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or SBI. The series is slated to go on sale starting March 23 via Flipkart.

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