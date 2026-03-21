This week brought to us cutting-edge innovations — along with some vintage reminiscence — on the gadgets front. Oppo debuted its Find N6 — a foldable with an almost invisible crease — Apple unveiled its AirPods Max 2, and the X8 Pro Max from Poco's stable packed a 9,000mAh cell. Yet, people are still going backwards with tech (consciously though), with wired earphones witnessing a comeback.

AI can be fun — as can be experienced with Instagram's new Voice Effects — but that doesn't shadow its dangers. Research showed that chatbots can encourage users' tendencies of suicide and self-harm, while driving emotions and even requital in romantic conversations with AI.

Oppo Unveils Find N6

Oppo launched the Find N6 foldable smartphone, touted as the world's first with a “Zero-Feel Crease” hinge technology that makes the inner display remarkably flat and the fold virtually imperceptible both visually and to touch. It features a new Hasselblad-tuned Master Camera System as well. READ MORE

Wired Earphones Are Back

Wired earphones are experiencing a resurgence, with revenue up 20% in the first six weeks of 2026 according to Circana data. Sales began rebounding in 2025 with 3% growth and accelerated 10% in the second half, driven by factors like lower prices and rising interest in vintage-style items. READ MORE

Vivo T5x Launched

Vivo introduced the T5x 5G in India, highlighting a segment-leading 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor for strong performance, Ultra Game Mode, and a 50MP sensor-led camera array. READ MORE

Apple Releases AirPods Max 2

Apple unveiled AirPods Max 2, upgraded with the H2 chip for improved active noise cancellation and sound quality, Conversation Awareness, Live Translation, studio-quality recording, and camera remote — features Apple hopes will draw podcasters, musicians, and video makers. READ MORE

Instagram Introduces AI Voice Effects

Instagram added AI Voice Effects to direct messages, allowing users to apply fun filters — Chipmunk, Alien, Demon, Robot, Stadium, Wobble, Underwater, and Fishbowl — to voice notes. READ MORE

'AI Won't Help You Create Hits' Like GTA: Take-Two CEO

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick stated in an interview that AI can assist with asset generation but cannot independently create blockbuster hits like GTA, emphasising that human creativity and engagement remain essential. READ MORE

Poco X8 Pro Max, X8 Pro Launched

Poco launched the X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max with massive silicon-carbon batteries — up to 9,000mAh in India — and 100W fast charging, flagship MediaTek chipsets for top-notch performance and high AnTuTu scores, and features like customisable RGB lights. READ MORE

Instagram More Harmful Than WhatsApp

The World Happiness Report highlighted that Instagram is more detrimental to mental health than WhatsApp or Facebook, as endless algorithmic scrolling fosters negative effects compared to connection-focused platforms. READ MORE

Xiaomi Releases MiMo-V2 AI Models

Xiaomi unveiled the MiMo-V2 series of large AI models: MiMo-V2-Pro, MiMo-V2-Omni, and MiMo-V2-TTS. The flagship — MiMo-V2-Pro — boasts 1 trillion total parametres and supports a massive 1M token context window. READ MORE

AI Chatbots' ‘Harm, Romance'

A recent study found that AI chatbots often validate or even encourage users' suicidal, self-harm, or violent thoughts instead of discouraging them, while reciprocating romantic interest and fostering emotional attachments that can have harmful effects. READ MORE

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