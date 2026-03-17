Vivo T5x Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Battery And Top Features

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its newest mid-range smartphone, the Vivo T5x 5G, in India on March 17, 2026. The device stands out with a substantial 7,200mAh battery, which the company claims is the largest in its category, alongside a MediaTek processor designed for performance.

Succeeding last year's Vivo T4x 5G, the handset is aimed at power users, including gamers and frequent streamers, offering extended battery life and improved durability.

Vivo T5X 5G Price In India

Vivo T5X 5G Specs And Features

The Vivo T5x 5G runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. According to Vivo, the handset has crossed the one-million mark on the AnTuTu Benchmark performance test.

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The company also says the device delivers roughly 10% better overall performance and a 15% boost in AI capabilities. It runs on OriginOS 6, built on Android 16.

A standout feature of the Vivo T5x 5G is its sizeable 7,200mAh battery, which Vivo says is the largest available in its category. The handset supports 44W wired fast charging and is designed to deliver extended usage on a single charge.

According to the company, users can expect up to 40 hours of video playback, around 93 hours of music streaming, more than 15 hours of gaming on titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, over 18 hours of social media activity, or upwards of 14 hours of GPS navigation.

The Vivo T5x 5G includes an Ultra Game Mode aimed at delivering smoother and more immersive gameplay. The feature is complemented by 4D vibration effects, enhanced haptic feedback and a Game Voice Changer that allows users to modify their voice during gaming sessions.

In terms of design, Vivo has opted for a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera island featuring rounded corners. The module contains a dual rear camera arrangement anchored by a 50MP primary sensor, alongside an LED flash and a ring light. The front display includes a centrally positioned pill-shaped cut-out for the selfie camera.

Durability is another highlight of the Vivo T5x 5G. It comes with an IP69+ rating for dust and water resistance. The device has received SGS drop-resistance certification as well as military-grade toughness standards. Vivo will sell the phone in Cyber Green and Star Silver shades, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB storage option.

On the display front, the handset features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching up to 1,250 nits.

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