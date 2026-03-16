Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Price In India, Battery, Camera, Specs, Features — What To Expect At March 17 Launch

The Poco X8 Pro series, from Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco, is set to launch in India on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. IST. The lineup includes two models: the standard Poco X8 Pro and the higher-end Poco X8 Pro Max. An Iron Man Edition of the Poco X8 Pro will also debut on the same day. Poco has already teased the majority of specs for the devices, the standout ones being massive batteries and flagship-grade processors. At least black and white colour options have been teased for the series, and the phones will go on sale via Flipkart.

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Price In India

Pricing remains unconfirmed officially, but leaks suggest the Poco X8 Pro could start around Rs 35,000, while the Poco X8 Pro Max might begin around Rs 42,000 or higher. This marks a notable increase from the predecessor Poco X7 Pro, which started at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Specs And Features

Battery life stands out in the Poco X8 Pro series, with the X8 Pro Max packing a gargantuan 9,000mAh cell, claiming over three days of moderate use, 30+ hours of video playback, 42+ hours of Instagram scrolling, or 18+ days standby. The Poco X8 Pro gets a 6,500mAh battery, offering over two days of moderate use, 18+ hours video, or 12+ days standby. Both support 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

Poco has also packed flagship-grade chipsets in the devices. The Poco X8 Pro Max debuts the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s octa-core processor, boasting an AnTuTu score over 3.1 million points. The Poco X8 Pro uses the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, scoring above 2.3 million on AnTuTu. Both offer strong 120fps gaming and multitasking, supported by large vapour chamber cooling (5,300 sq mm on the standard model, 5,800 sq mm on the Max) plus an 11,000 sq mm graphite layer for heat management.

The devices run Android 16 with HyperOS. The Poco X8 Pro Max gets up to 24GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, while the Poco X8 Pro uses up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM with similar storage.

Design-wise, both models feature a flat rear panel with a vertical pill-shaped camera module containing dual rear lenses, dual LED flash, and Poco branding in the bottom-left. The Pro has a glass back and the Max a fibre glass rear, both with scratch-resistant matte finish, along with racetrack-inspired stripes on the Max.

The Max variant features a 50MP primary sensor (Light Fusion 600 with OIS), an 8MP ultrawide, while the standard model has a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary with OIS and similar ultrawide. Both include a 20MP front camera for selfies.

The Poco X8 Pro Max sports a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3,500 nits peak brightness, and comes protected with Corning GG 7i display protection and SGS certification. It is rated IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K against dust and water. The standard Poco X8 Pro has a more compact 6.59-inch Amoled panel with similar display specs and protection.

Also read: Vivo T5X 5G Price In India, Battery, Camera, Chipset, Specs And Features — What To Expect At March 17 Launch

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