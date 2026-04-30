IPL 2026 Points Table: Arshad Khan (3/22), Shubman Gill (43) Star As GT Down RCB To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Gujarat Titans delivered an all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore, becoming the first team to bowl out the defending champions before chasing down 155 with 4 wickets and 25 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad to keep their playoff hopes alive at IPL 2026.

Shubman Gill (48 off 18 balls) and Jos Buttler (39 off 19 balls) laid the foundation with blazing knocks at the start before Rahul Tewatia (27* off 17 balls) came in as an ‘Impact Sub' to steady the ship after a mini wobble and take GT across the line.

Earlier in the game, Virat Kohli came racing out of the blocks, hitting Kagiso Rabada for five consecutive fours in the 2nd over. However, RCB lost both openers in the span of six deliveries as Mohammed Siraj sent back Jacob Bethell (5) in the 3rd over and Rabada returned to get his revenge on Kohli (28) in the next.

Rajat Patidar (19) and Devdutt Padikkal (40) didn't let that early momentum slip as they powered through the rest of the powerplay, adding 44 off 26 balls for the third wicket.

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However, once that partnership was broken, courtesy a controversial catch from Jason Holder, the innings unravelled quickly.

The GT attack were precise with their bowling plans as Arshad Khan led the charge with career-best IPL figures of 3/22.

Rashid Khan looked back to his lethal best, finishing with eye-catching figures of 2/19. Holder picked up 2/29, while Siraj (1/38) and Rabada (1/44) picked a wicket each as RCB were bowled out for 155 in 19.2 overs.

The win doesn't alter the top four, but it keps GT in contention for the playoff spots, lifting them to 10 points from nine matches while boosting their net run rate. RCB remain second with 12 points.

Here's how the IPL 2026 points table stands after GT vs RCB clash.

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 8 6 1 1 13 1.043 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 0 12 1.42 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 6 3 0 12 0.832 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 9 6 3 0 12 0.617 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 9 5 4 0 10 -0.192 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 3 5 0 6 -1.06 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 8 2 6 0 4 -0.784 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

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