Peddi Box Office Collection Day 12: Ram Charan's Film Holds Momentum After Record Weekend | Check Earnings

Ram Charan's Peddi continued its box office run on the second Monday, adding an estimated Rs 2.17 crore net in India till evening on Day 12, according to Sacnilk. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 218.17 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 258.79 crore so far.

The Bucchi Babu directorial remains one of the biggest Telugu successes of the year and continues to draw audiences despite a reduction in screens during its second week.

Language-Wise Performance

As of Day 12, Peddi is running across 2,933 shows nationwide. The Hindi version added Rs 0.39 crore from 1,131 shows and registered 13% occupancy.

The Telugu version remained the film's primary contributor on Monday, collecting Rs 1.78 crore net from 1,802 shows while recording 26% occupancy.

Occupancy Trends - Telugu And Hindi

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21% on Day 12 till evening.

The Telugu version posted an overall occupancy of 21.08%, with audience turnout improving as the day progressed. Occupancy increased from 15.85% in morning shows to 23.31% in the afternoon and 24.08% during evening shows.

Among major centres, Visakhapatnam led the occupancy chart with 40.5%, followed by Mahbubnagar at 39% and Warangal at 38.5%.

Kakinada registered 25.5% occupancy, while Chennai stood at 27%. Guntur recorded 23.5%, Hyderabad 20.5% and Vijayawada 18.5%.

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On the lower side, Nizamabad posted 17.5% occupancy, Bengaluru recorded 12.5%, and Karimnagar reported 11%.

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 9.79%. Occupancy increased to 15.08% during evening shows

Jaipur emerged as the strongest market with 17.5% occupancy, followed by Hyderabad at 15% and Mumbai at 11%.

NCR registered 10% occupancy, while Lucknow and Pune also stood at 10%. Ahmedabad and Bengaluru recorded 9%, Kolkata 7%, Surat 6.5% and Bhopal 5%.

Box Office Journey So Far

Peddi opened with Rs 18.50 crore in previews and Rs 51 crore on Day 1. It completed its first week with a strong Rs 193.55 crore net collection in India. The film then witnessed healthy weekend growth, collecting Rs 8.10 crore on Day 10 and Rs 9.20 crore over the second weekend.

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About The Film

Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The story follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride from a powerful rival.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

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