Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Lower But Post Second Consecutive Weekly Gains

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, but logged their second consecutive weekly gaining streak. The Nifty 50 traded 65.35 points, or 0.27%, lower at 24,570.65 and The Sensex declined 455.59 points, or 0.58%, to 78,499.17. For the week, both the benchmark indices gained 0.5% each.

Energy markets remained in focus as uncertainty persisted over efforts to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose 1.4% to $83.65 a barrel, with the lack of a lasting arrangement over the key waterway keeping concerns about Middle East supplies alive. The global oil benchmark has advanced more than 37% this year.

Higher crude prices had weighed on Wall Street in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 460 points, or 0.9%, ending a five-day stretch of gains. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.1%.

Investors are now awaiting the July U.S. jobs report for further indications on the health of the world's largest economy and the possible path for monetary policy. U.S. Treasuries retained their earlier losses before the release.

U.S. stock futures were largely steady. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.04%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.3%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 17 points, or 0.03%.

Oil prices and developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz are likely to remain important for risk sentiment, alongside the market reaction to the U.S. employment numbers.