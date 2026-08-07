Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Lower But Post Second Consecutive Weekly Gains

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, but logged their second consecutive weekly gaining streak. The Nifty 50 traded 65.35 points, or 0.27%, lower at 24,570.65 and The Sensex declined 455.59 points, or 0.58%, to 78,499.17. For the week, both the benchmark indices gained 0.5% each.
Energy markets remained in focus as uncertainty persisted over efforts to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose 1.4% to $83.65 a barrel, with the lack of a lasting arrangement over the key waterway keeping concerns about Middle East supplies alive. The global oil benchmark has advanced more than 37% this year.
Higher crude prices had weighed on Wall Street in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 460 points, or 0.9%, ending a five-day stretch of gains. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.1%.
Investors are now awaiting the July U.S. jobs report for further indications on the health of the world's largest economy and the possible path for monetary policy. U.S. Treasuries retained their earlier losses before the release.
U.S. stock futures were largely steady. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.04%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.3%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 17 points, or 0.03%.
Oil prices and developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz are likely to remain important for risk sentiment, alongside the market reaction to the U.S. employment numbers.
Nifty, Sensex End Lower But Post Second Consecutive Weekly Gains
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, but logged their second consecutive weekly gaining streak. The Nifty 50 traded 65.35 points, or 0.27%, lower at 24,570.65 and The Sensex declined 455.59 points, or 0.58%, to 78,499.17. For the week, both the benchmark indices gained 1% each.
Stock Market Live: Electronics Mart Q1 Net Profit Surges Over 5x; Margin Expands
- Electronics Mart India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 121 crore in Q1, compared with Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue increased 39% year-on-year to Rs 2,419 crore from Rs 1,739 crore.
- EBITDA rose sharply to Rs 239 crore from Rs 109 crore a year earlier.
- EBITDA margin expanded to 9.9% from 6.3% in the corresponding quarter last year.
- The company delivered strong growth across revenue, operating profit and net profit, supported by significant margin improvement during the quarter.
Source: Company Filing
Stock Market Live: Hindalco Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; EBITDA Surges, Boosted By One-Time Gain
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Hindalco Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,013 crore in Q1, significantly ahead of the street estimate of Rs 5,614 crore.
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Revenue came in at Rs 84,825 crore, compared with analyst estimates of Rs 86,476 crore.
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EBITDA stood at Rs 13,932 crore, well above the estimate of Rs 11,011 crore.
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EBITDA margin expanded to 16.4%, versus the street expectation of 12.7%.
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The company reported a one-time gain of Rs 2,300 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 4,171 crore in the previous quarter.
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The Aluminium Upstream business reported EBITDA of Rs 13,403 crore, up 17% sequentially.
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The Copper business reported EBITDA of Rs 17,232 crore, down 22% quarter-on-quarter.
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The earnings beat was driven by stronger-than-expected operating performance and the impact of the one-time gain during the quarter.
Source: Company Filing
Stock Market Live: Mrs. Bectors Q1 Net Profit Rises 25.8%; EBITDA Margin Expands
- Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 39 crore in Q1, up 25.8% from Rs 31 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue increased 16.1% year-on-year to Rs 549 crore from Rs 473 crore.
- EBITDA rose 24.7% to Rs 72.8 crore from Rs 58.4 crore a year earlier.
- EBITDA margin improved to 13.3% from 12.3% in the corresponding quarter last year.
- The company delivered healthy growth in revenue, operating profit and net profit, aided by margin expansion during the quarter.
Source: Company Filing
Stock Market Live: Star Cement Q1 Net Profit Falls 24.1%; Margins Under Pressure
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Star Cement reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.7 crore in Q1, down 24.1% from Rs 98.5 crore in the year-ago period.
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Revenue increased 3.4% year-on-year to Rs 943 crore from Rs 912 crore.
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EBITDA declined 14.8% to Rs 194 crore from Rs 228 crore a year earlier.
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EBITDA margin contracted to 20.6% from 25% in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating pressure on operating profitability.
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The company has reappointed Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2027.
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Star Cement has also reappointed Sajjan Bhajanka as Chairman and Managing Director, according to the filing.
Source: Company Filing
Stock Market Live: Kalyani Steels Q1 Net Profit Rises 10.6%; Margins Improve
- Kalyani Steels reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 68.2 crore in Q1, up 10.6% from Rs 61.7 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue increased 4.9% year-on-year to Rs 465 crore from Rs 443 crore.
- EBITDA rose 7% to Rs 91.4 crore from Rs 85.4 crore a year earlier.
- EBITDA margin improved to 19.7% from 19.3% in the corresponding quarter last year.
- The company delivered steady growth in revenue and profitability, with a modest expansion in operating margins during the quarter.
Source: Company Filing
Stock Market Live: Jyoti CNC Q1 Net Profit Falls 19.7%; Revenue Growth Remains Strong
- Jyoti CNC Automation reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 57 crore in Q1, down 19.7% from Rs 71 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue increased 23.9% year-on-year to Rs 508 crore from Rs 410 crore.
- EBITDA rose 7.9% to Rs 108 crore from Rs 101 crore a year earlier.
- EBITDA margin contracted to 21.3% from 24.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Other income declined sharply to Rs 4 crore from Rs 20 crore a year ago, weighing on profitability despite strong revenue growth.
Source: Company Filing
Stock Market Live: Jindal Worldwide To Raise Up To Rs 650 Crore; Appoints Amit Yamunadutt Agarwal As VC & MD
- Jindal Worldwide said it plans to raise up to Rs 650 crore through an equity issuance, according to an exchange filing.
- The fundraising is aimed at supporting the company's growth initiatives and future expansion plans.
- The company has also appointed Amit Yamunadutt Agarwal as Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VC & MD).
- The appointment and proposed fundraise were disclosed through a regulatory filing.
Source: Exchange Filing
Stock Market Live: MMTC Appoints Kundan Kumar Mishra As Director (Finance)
- MMTC Ltd. said the government has appointed Kundan Kumar Mishra as Director (Finance), according to an exchange filing.
- Mishra joins the board as the finance head of the state-run trading company.
- The appointment has been made by the Government of India and disclosed through a regulatory filing.
Stock Market Live: Saksoft Q1 Net Profit Falls 9.4%; Margins Contract
- Saksoft reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29 crore in Q1, down 9.4% from Rs 32 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue declined 1.2% year-on-year to Rs 246 crore from Rs 249 crore.
- EBITDA fell 7.6% to Rs 42.6 crore from Rs 46.1 crore a year earlier.
- EBITDA margin narrowed to 17.3% from 18.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.
- The company reported a modest decline in revenue and operating profit, with margins coming under pressure during the quarter.
Source: Company Filing
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Retains Buy On Bajaj Finance; Says Recent Correction Appears Overdone
- Jefferies has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 1,280.
- The brokerage said the recent correction in the stock appears disproportionate to the potential impact from regulatory concerns around flexi-loan products.
- According to Jefferies, flexi-loans account for around 14% of Bajaj Finance's loan book, and the company largely operates these products like term loans while offering customers repayment flexibility.
- Bajaj Finance is expected to seek regulatory clarity on whether the product can continue in its current form and whether existing loans will be grandfathered.
- The brokerage noted that flexi-loans generate yields that are around 50 basis points higher than regular loans.
- Jefferies estimates the impact on earnings per share could be limited to 1%-1.5%, compared with the stock's roughly 5% decline, suggesting the market reaction may be excessive.
- While any regulatory changes could slightly affect growth, Jefferies believes the overall impact on the business remains manageable.
Source: Jefferies
Stock Market Live: SBI Q1 Profit Rises 10%, Asset Quality Improves
- State Bank of India’s Q1FY27 net profit rose 10.2% year-on-year to Rs 21,121 crore, while net interest income increased 14.9% to Rs 46,992 crore. Pre-provision operating profit grew 9.8% to Rs 33,529 crore.
- Provisions rose 75.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,047 crore. Gross NPA improved to 1.47% from 1.49%, while net NPA declined to 0.38% from 0.39%.
Stock Market Live: SBI Gains 0.5% After Q1 Results
- State Bank of India shares rose 0.5% to Rs 1,090.40 after its Q1 earnings announcement.
- The stock traded between Rs 1,075.70 and Rs 1,094.30 during the session.
Stock Market Live: Tata Technologies Confirms Japan Vehicle Development Programme
- Tata Technologies said it had disclosed the award of a vehicle development programme in Japan.
- The company did not identify the customer, citing confidentiality obligations, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Arvind SmartSpaces Jumps 13% After Q1 Profit Surges
- Arvind SmartSpaces shares rose 12.76% to Rs 680.30 after consolidated net profit increased to Rs 99 crore from Rs 11.2 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose to Rs 318 crore from Rs 102 crore.
- Ebitda climbed to Rs 157 crore from Rs 21.5 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 49.3% from 21.1%.
Stock Market Live: Delhi High Court Stays FSSAI Order Against Dabur
- The Delhi High Court stayed the FSSAI’s Aug. 3 order barring Dabur from using “100% pure” and “100% natural” claims on food products until the next hearing.
- The court issued notice on Dabur’s appeal and said, at first view, that the FSSAI order should not have been passed.
Stock Market Live: Life Insurers’ July Premium Rises 17.5% To Rs 47,005 Crore
- Life insurers recorded a 17.5% year-on-year increase in total premium to Rs 47,005 crore in July. LIC’s premium rose 14% to Rs 27,994 crore.
- SBI Life’s premium grew 16% to Rs 3,899 crore, HDFC Life reported 13.4% growth to Rs 3,528 crore and ICICI Prudential Life recorded a 21% increase to Rs 2,301 crore. Acko Life’s premium rose to Rs 18.5 crore from Rs 9.6 crore.
Stock Market Live: Goldiam International Q1 Profit More Than Doubles, Margin Expands
- Goldiam International’s consolidated net profit rose to Rs 74 crore from Rs 34 crore a year earlier, while revenue increased 54% to Rs 364 crore.
- Ebitda climbed to Rs 104 crore from Rs 47 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 28.6% from 20% a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Prudential’s July APE Grows 14.5%
- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported 14.5% year-on-year growth in total annualised premium equivalent for July.
- Retail APE grew 12% from a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Global Uncertainty Reshapes Production Networks, Says Economic Affairs Secretary
The Economic Affairs Secretary said global production networks are being reconfigured amid economic uncertainty, while private investment in India is expanding at a steady pace.
The secretary called for wider capital mobilisation, greater state participation in fiscal consolidation and better access to finance for MSMEs. Savings must also be directed towards productive sectors.
Stock Market Live: India, China Agree To Use Existing Channels To Avoid LAC Miscalculations
- India and China agreed to continue using existing diplomatic and military channels to resolve outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
- The two sides said the channels would help prevent misunderstandings and miscalculations along the border.
Stock Market Live: L&T Gets ONGC Offshore Orders Worth Rs 5,000-10,000 Crore
Larsen & Toubro has received offshore orders from ONGC valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Muthoot Microfin Targets Rs 3,000 Crore Quarterly Disbursements
- Muthoot Microfin aims to disburse about Rs 3,000 crore each quarter and has guided for a return on assets of 3.3% in FY27. The company has around Rs 1,300 crore in liquidity and may use its Rs 4,000 crore NCD approval.
- The company told NDTV Profit that collections have improved and branch assets under management have risen 20%.
Stock Market Live: Lok Sabha Passes MSME Development Amendment Bill
The Lok Sabha passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Supreme Court Seeks Airtel, Vodafone Idea Responses On Spectrum Charges
- The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Department of Telecommunications’ appeal against a Bombay High Court order that quashed one-time charges on spectrum held above 6.2 MHz.
- The court issued notices to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The High Court ruling had provided relief from spectrum dues of about Rs 23,600 crore.
Stock Market Live: Bank Of Baroda Approves Rs 6,000 Crore Bond Fundraise
Bank of Baroda has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore through bonds, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: BEML Gains As Q1 Loss Narrows
- BEML shares rose 0.59% to Rs 1,735.50 after its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 27 crore from Rs 64 crore a year earlier.
- Revenue increased 29.3% to Rs 820 crore. The company reported Ebitda of Rs 2 crore, compared with an Ebitda loss of Rs 49 crore a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: Cera Sanitaryware Falls 3.4% As Q1 Margin Narrows
- Cera Sanitaryware shares fell 3.4% to Rs 6,086.50 after Q1 net profit declined 2.6% year-on-year to Rs 45.3 crore. Revenue rose 19.4% to Rs 486 crore.
- Ebitda fell 7.1% to Rs 49.7 crore, while the Ebitda margin narrowed to 10.2% from 13.1%.
Stock Market Live: Prism Johnson Jumps 13% After Returning To Profit In Q1
- Prism Johnson shares rose 13.41% to Rs 128.52 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 113 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 5.6 crore a year earlier. The quarter included a one-time gain of Rs 33 crore.
- Revenue rose 2.6% to Rs 1,835 crore, while Ebitda increased 26.4% to Rs 220 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 12% from 9.7%.
Stock Market Live: Godrej Consumer Falls 3.5% As Q1 Profit Misses Estimates
- Godrej Consumer Products shares fell 3.45% to Rs 1,040.10 after Q1 consolidated net profit of Rs 505 crore missed the estimate of Rs 537 crore. Revenue rose 18.3% year-on-year to Rs 4,225 crore, while underlying volume grew 7%.
- Ebitda increased 15.7% to Rs 802 crore, while the margin narrowed to 19% from 19.4%. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Stock Market Live: Godrej Consumer’s Africa Business Grows 46%
- Godrej Consumer Products reported 11.5% growth in its India business and 15% growth in Indonesia.
- The Africa business recorded 46% growth.
Stock Market Live: RBI Denies Religare Enterprises’ Demerger Request
The RBI has denied a no-objection certificate for Religare Enterprises’ proposed demerger involving the transfer of the demerged company to Religare Finvest.
Stock Market Live: Swiggy Sees 0.8% Equity Change Hands In Block Trades
- About 1.24 crore Swiggy shares changed hands in block trades, representing 0.8% of the company’s equity.
- The buyers and sellers were not immediately known.
Stock Market Live: FSSAI Penalises AWL Agri Business Over Fortification Lapse
- The FSSAI passed an adjudication order against AWL Agri Business after a sample of Fortune Fryola Refined Sunflower Oil failed to meet prescribed fortification standards.
- Vitamin A and vitamin D levels were below the required limits, with a referral laboratory confirming low vitamin D content. The regulator imposed a penalty under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Stock Market Live: Akasa Air Launches Akasa Elevate Loyalty Programme
- Akasa Elevate members can earn points on eligible flights and ancillary products and services.
- The airline will allow members to claim points retrospectively for flights taken from April 1, 2026, according to a press release.
Stock Market Live: Ixigo Targets Faster Growth, Hotel Market Share Gains
- Aloke Bajpai of Ixigo said the company aims to become India’s fastest-growing online travel aggregator and gain market share in the hotel business. Margins are growing in the mid-20% range.
- Bajpai said the US-Iran conflict remains a key headwind, while take rates should stabilise as fares normalise. The company also expects OTP-based ticket authentication to begin soon.
Stock Market Live: PG Electroplast Sees FY27 Ebitda Margin At 8% Excluding PLI
- PG Electroplast expects its FY27 Ebitda margin, excluding production-linked incentives, at 8%, compared with 7% reported in Q1.
- Income from the PLI scheme will be additional to the 8% margin.
Stock Market Live: Power Grid Sets FY27 Capex Guidance At Rs 37,000 Crore
- Power Grid has set its FY27 capital expenditure guidance at Rs 37,000 crore and capitalisation guidance at Rs 30,000 crore.
- The company’s bidding pipeline stands at Rs 1.19 lakh crore, according to exchange disclosures.
Stock Market Live: India, China Hold Talks On Border Affairs
India and China held frank discussions on border matters and underlined that peace in border areas remains essential, Bloomberg reported, citing India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
Stock Market Live: Transrail Lighting Targets Rs 8,000 Crore Revenue In FY27
- Randeep Narang of Transrail Lighting told NDTV Profit that the company expects an FY27 order book of Rs 18,000 crore and revenue of Rs 8,000 crore. It aims to maintain margins at or above 11%.
- Transrail bid for orders worth Rs 20,000 crore in Q1 and expects to secure 10-15% of them. Transmission and distribution accounts for 88% of its order book.
Stock Market Live: Fin Service 26,700 Strike Holds Highest Put OI
The 26,700 strike has the highest Put open interest on Nifty Financial Services at 808 contracts.
Other notable Put OI concentrations are at:
- 26,200: 499 contracts
- 26,500: 476 contracts
- 27,000: 401 contracts
- 26,800: 276 contracts
- 26,900: 260 contracts
Stock Market Live: Nifty Call OI Builds Across 24,600-24,800
Fresh Call writing is spread across strikes immediately above the Nifty spot level.
Call OI additions stand at:
- 24,600: 86,855 contracts
- 24,650: 39,663 contracts
- 24,700: 36,795 contracts
- 24,800: 28,191 contracts
Nifty was around 24,598 in the options data.
Stock Market Live: Fin Service Call Writing Concentrated At 27,300
Fresh Call open interest on Nifty Financial Services is highest at the 27,300 strike, with 535 contracts added.
Other notable Call additions include:
- 26,700: 352 contracts
- 27,000: 195 contracts
- 26,900: 99 contracts
Stock Market Live: Nifty Mid Select Options OI More Than Doubles
- Options participation has expanded sharply in Nifty Mid Select since the last expiry.
- Call open interest has risen 135.26% to 44,094 contracts, while Put open interest has increased 115.95% to 39,620 contracts.
- Futures OI has risen a comparatively smaller 4.67%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,000 Retains Large Put OI Base
- The 24,000 strike remains one of the largest Put OI zones in the current Nifty series, carrying about 1.56 lakh contracts.
- That is the second-highest Put OI concentration after 24,600, which holds about 2.44 lakh contracts.
- The 24,500 strike follows with about 1.46 lakh Put contracts.
Stock Market Live: Fin Service Put Addition Led By 26,400, 26,900 Strikes
Fresh Put additions on Nifty Financial Services are concentrated at the 26,400 and 26,900 strikes.
Put OI has increased by:
- 26,400: 66 contracts
- 26,900: 64 contracts
- 27,000: 23 contracts
- 27,300: 22 contracts
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Bank Nifty Show Diverging Futures OI Trend
- Futures positioning since the last expiry differs across the two benchmark indices.
- Nifty futures open interest has fallen 12.43% as the index declined 5.16%. Bank Nifty futures OI, in contrast, has risen 20.26% while the index is down 0.57%.
- Options open interest has increased on both indices.
Stock Market Live: IT Futures Show Broad Price Gains
Several IT futures are trading higher in the current derivatives setup.
TCS futures gained more than 2%, while HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Coforge, Infosys and Wipro also traded higher across the available contracts.
The OI pattern is mixed, with fresh long positions visible in some counters and short covering in others.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Derivatives OI Tops 92 Lakh Contracts
Total Nifty derivatives open interest since the last expiry stands at 92.24 lakh contracts, up 93.02%.
The positioning comprises:
- Futures: 2.04 lakh contracts
- Calls: 44.58 lakh contracts
- Puts: 45.62 lakh contracts
Put OI is marginally higher than Call OI in the current setup.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Put OI Growth Outpaces Call OI Since Last Expiry
- Put open interest on Nifty has increased 102.76% since the last expiry, compared with a 94.18% rise in Call OI.
- Put OI stands at about 45.62 lakh contracts, marginally above Call OI of 44.58 lakh contracts.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv See Fresh Shorts
- Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are among financial stocks showing fresh short positioning.
- Bajaj Finance futures fell about 4.6% alongside an increase in open interest, while Bajaj Finserv futures declined more than 3% as OI rose.
Stock Market Live: Mid Select Call Writing Builds At 14,700
Fresh Call open interest on Nifty Mid Select is highest at the 14,700 strike, where 173 contracts have been added.
Other Call additions include:
- 14,800: 96 contracts
- 15,100: 80 contracts
- 15,200: 67 contracts
Stock Market Live: Fin Service Call OI Surges 845% Since Last Expiry
- Call positioning has recorded the biggest percentage expansion among Nifty Financial Services derivatives since the last expiry.
- Call OI has jumped 845.28% to 8,914 contracts, while Put OI has risen 666.16% to 5,501 contracts.
- Futures OI is up 16.47% at 686 contracts.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,600 Becomes Key Options Concentration
- Both Call and Put positioning is concentrated at the 24,600 strike in the current Nifty weekly series.
- Call OI at the strike stands at about 1.72 lakh contracts, while Put OI is higher at about 2.44 lakh contracts.
- Fresh additions are also the largest at this strike on both sides, with 86,855 Calls and 1.13 lakh Puts added.
Stock Market Live: Consumer Durables Feature In Long Build-Up List
- Fresh long positions are visible across several consumer durables futures.
- Voltas, Kalyan Jewellers and Blue Star show a simultaneous rise in price and open interest. Motherson and Hero MotoCorp also feature among stocks recording long build-up.
Stock Market Live: Fin Service 27,300 Strike Leads Call OI
The 27,300 strike holds the highest Call open interest on Nifty Financial Services at 2,106 contracts.
It is followed by:
- 27,000: 793 contracts
- 26,700: 534 contracts
- 26,500: 469 contracts
- 26,200: 374 contracts
- 26,900: 302 contracts
Stock Market Live: Bank Nifty Options OI Rises More Than 40% Since Last Expiry
- Bank Nifty options open interest has expanded on both sides since the last expiry.
- Call OI has risen 46.73% to 4.53 lakh contracts, while Put OI is up 42.96% at 4.58 lakh contracts.
- Total derivatives OI stands at 9.87 lakh contracts, an increase of 42.55%.
Stock Market Live: Mid Select 14,500 Strike Has Highest Put OI
Nifty Mid Select's 14,500 strike carries the highest Put open interest at 3,984 contracts.
Other notable Put positions are at:
- 14,700: 3,049 contracts
- 14,800: 3,018 contracts
- 14,900: 2,611 contracts
- 14,600: 2,398 contracts
- 14,200: 1,984 contracts
Stock Market Live: Nifty Options OI Nearly Doubles Since Last Expiry
- Nifty options positioning has expanded substantially since the last expiry.
- Call open interest has risen 94.18% to 44.58 lakh contracts, while Put OI has climbed 102.76% to 45.62 lakh contracts.
- Total open interest across futures, Calls and Puts stands at about 92.24 lakh contracts, up 93.02%.
Stock Market Live: Motherson Leads Fresh Long Positioning
- Motherson is among the prominent long build-up counters, with its futures price rising more than 4% alongside an increase in open interest.
- Kalyan Jewellers, Voltas, Hero MotoCorp, Blue Star, LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems also show simultaneous gains in price and OI.
Stock Market Live: Mid Select 15,000 Strike Holds Maximum Call OI
The 15,000 strike has the highest Call open interest on Nifty Mid Select at 5,226 contracts.
Other notable Call OI positions include:
- 14,900: 2,797 contracts
- 15,200: 2,281 contracts
- 14,800: 2,045 contracts
- 15,100: 2,036 contracts
The index was around 14,859 in the options data.
Stock Market Live: Bank Nifty Put Addition Highest At 57,900
Fresh Bank Nifty Put positioning is highest at the 57,900 strike, where OI has increased by 892 contracts.
Other additions include:
- 57,800: 464 contracts
- 57,000: 380 contracts
- 55,500: 375 contracts
- 58,000: 265 contracts
- 58,500: 204 contracts
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,500-24,600 Zone Sees Put Build-Up
- Put positioning is concentrated around the Nifty spot level of 24,597.55.
- The 24,600 strike carries about 2.44 lakh Put contracts, while the 24,500 strike holds about 1.46 lakh contracts. Put OI at 24,550 stands at about 1.03 lakh contracts.
Stock Market Live: IT Stocks Feature In Short-Covering Pack
- Short covering is visible across several IT futures as prices rise while open interest declines.
- TCS futures rose about 2.25% with OI declining, while HCLTech, Coforge and Wipro also showed the same price-OI combination.
Stock Market Live: Bank Nifty Call Writing Picks Up At 58,500
The 58,500 strike has recorded the largest Call OI addition on Bank Nifty, with 1,207 contracts added.
Call additions are also visible at:
- 57,900: 1,092 contracts
- 57,800: 868 contracts
- 58,000: 631 contracts
- 58,600: 566 contracts
- 60,000: 428 contracts
Stock Market Live: Fin Service Options OI Jumps Since Last Expiry
Nifty Financial Services has seen a sharp increase in options open interest since the last expiry while the index has declined 2.90%.
- Futures OI: 686 contracts, up 16.47%
- Call OI: 8,914 contracts, up 845.28%
- Put OI: 5,501 contracts, up 666.16%
- Total OI: 15,101 contracts, up 571.16%
Stock Market Live: Nifty Call Writers Add 86,855 Contracts At 24,600
The largest fresh Call addition in Nifty is visible at the 24,600 strike, where open interest has increased by 86,855 contracts.
Other notable Call additions are at:
- 24,650: 39,663 contracts
- 24,700: 36,795 contracts
- 24,800: 28,191 contracts
- 24,550: 26,828 contracts
- 24,500: 24,359 contracts
Stock Market Live: Bank Nifty 58,000 Strike Holds Maximum Put OI
The 58,000 strike has the highest Bank Nifty Put open interest at about 59,167 contracts.
Other notable Put OI positions include:
- 57,000: 32,532 contracts
- 56,000: 21,727 contracts
- 57,500: 17,130 contracts
- 55,000: 15,666 contracts
- 56,500: 14,059 contracts
Stock Market Live: Reliance, JSW Steel Among Stocks Seeing Long Unwinding
Several stock futures show a combination of lower prices and declining open interest.
The list includes:
- Reliance Industries
- JSW Steel
- Bharti Airtel
- Canara Bank
- Phoenix Mills
- Havells
- AU Small Finance Bank
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Dabur
- KEI Industries
- Eternal
- Sun Pharma
Stock Market Live: Nifty Mid Select Jumps 11% Since Last Expiry
Nifty Mid Select has risen 11.15% since the last expiry, while total derivatives open interest has increased sharply.
- Futures OI: 16,547 contracts, up 4.67%
- Call OI: 44,094 contracts, up 135.26%
- Put OI: 39,620 contracts, up 115.95%
- Total OI: 1,00,261 contracts, up 89.54%
Stock Market Live: Nifty Sees Heavy Put Addition At 24,600
Put writers have added 1.13 lakh contracts at the 24,600 strike, the largest Put OI addition in the current Nifty weekly series.
Fresh Put additions are also visible at:
- 24,550: 65,589 contracts
- 24,500: 56,510 contracts
- 24,650: 23,871 contracts
- 24,300: 21,488 contracts
- 24,400: 17,060 contracts
Stock Market Live: TCS, HCLTech Among Stocks Seeing Short Covering
IT stocks feature prominently among counters where prices are rising while futures open interest declines.
The list includes:
- TCS
- HCLTech
- Coforge
- Wipro
- Page Industries
- Nestle
- Divi's Laboratories
- Mankind Pharma
- Fortis Healthcare
- Bajaj Auto
- Eicher Motors
- Bharat Electronics
Stock Market Live: Bank Nifty Futures OI Rises 20% Since Last Expiry
Bank Nifty has seen an increase in futures open interest since the last expiry despite the index declining.
- Price change: -0.57%
- Futures OI: 76,767 contracts, up 20.26%
- Call OI: 4,53,048 contracts, up 46.73%
- Put OI: 4,57,674 contracts, up 42.96%
- Total OI: 9,87,489 contracts, up 42.55%
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,600 Also Emerges As Biggest Call OI Zone
The 24,600 strike has the highest Call open interest in the current Nifty weekly series at about 1.72 lakh contracts.
It is followed by:
- 24,700: 1.65 lakh contracts
- 25,000: 1.55 lakh contracts
- 26,000: 1.34 lakh contracts
- 24,800: 1.31 lakh contracts
- 25,500: 1.15 lakh contracts
Stock Market Live: Crompton Greaves Sees Fresh Short Build-Up
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is among the stocks showing fresh short positions, with its futures price falling more than 6% alongside an increase in open interest.
- Other names showing a price decline and OI increase include Trent, L&T Finance, Lupin, Swiggy, Bajaj Finserv, Premier Energies, Mazagon Dock, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Capital and LIC Housing Finance.
- This suggests fresh short positions.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Futures OI Falls 12% Since Last Expiry
Nifty's derivatives positioning since the last expiry shows a decline in futures open interest even as options OI has expanded.
- Price change: -5.16%
- Futures OI: 2,04,360 contracts, down 12.43%
- Call OI: 44,57,746 contracts, up 94.18%
- Put OI: 45,61,598 contracts, up 102.76%
- Total OI: 92,23,704 contracts, up 93.02%
Stock Market Live: Bank Nifty 58,000 Strike Holds Maximum Call OI
The 58,000 strike holds the highest Call open interest on Bank Nifty at about 78,381 contracts.
Other large Call OI positions are visible at:
- 59,000: 36,504 contracts
- 60,000: 35,840 contracts
- 58,500: 22,865 contracts
- 61,000: 21,660 contracts
Bank Nifty was around 57,888 in the options data.
Stock Market Live: Motherson, Voltas Lead Long Build-Up
Fresh long positions are visible across select stock futures as prices and open interest rise.
Notable names include:
- Motherson
- Hindalco
- Voltas
- Hero MotoCorp
- Kalyan Jewellers
- Blue Star
- Bharat Electronics
- LTIMindtree
- Tech Mahindra
- Persistent Systems
- Dr Reddy's
- Coforge
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,600 Strike Sees Maximum Put OI
The 24,600 strike has the highest Put open interest in the current Nifty weekly series at about 2.44 lakh contracts.
Other notable Put OI concentrations are at:
- 24,000: 1.56 lakh contracts
- 24,500: 1.46 lakh contracts
- 24,300: 1.08 lakh contracts
- 24,550: 1.03 lakh contracts
Stock Market Live: Pearl Global Expects FY27 Order Book To Remain Resilient
- Pallab Banerjee of Pearl Global told NDTV Profit that tariff risks, input costs and global economic conditions remain key challenges. The company’s Q1 order book remained resilient despite the Middle East conflict.
- Pearl Global expects gross margin momentum to continue and tariff risks to ease in FY27. The company plans further investments in overseas markets and expects new trade agreements to support business.
Stock Market Live: India Pharma Business May Grow 8-13% In FY27, Says Systematix
- Vishal Manchanda of Systematix Shares & Stocks told NDTV Profit that India’s pharmaceutical business may grow 8-13% in FY27, supported by chronic therapies and GLP-1 launches.
- Manchanda said the US generics market affected several drugmakers. Divi’s Laboratories outperformed peers in Q1, supported by its custom synthesis business, while Shilpa Medicare’s performance fell short of expectations.
Stock Market Live: TCS Leads Gains In IT Stocks
- TCS rose 3.09%, followed by Newgen Software at 2.62% and Persistent Systems at 2.33%. Tata Elxsi, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra gained between 2.06% and 2.19%.
- Sonata Software fell 0.62%, while Oracle Financial Services Software and Latent View Analytics slipped 0.09% and 0.07%, respectively.
Stock Market Live: Welspun Corp Leads Metal Stock Gains
- Welspun Corp rose 1.79%, while Hindalco Industries gained 0.48%. APL Apollo, Lloyds Metals & Energy and Hindustan Zinc advanced between 0.22% and 0.30%.
- Hindustan Copper fell 1.39%, followed by NMDC at 1.33%. Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel and JSW Steel also traded lower.
Stock Market Live: Sai Life Sciences Falls 4.8% Despite Q1 Profit Growth
- Sai Life Sciences shares fell 4.81% to Rs 1,345.50 despite consolidated net profit rising 21.2% year-on-year to Rs 73.3 crore. Revenue increased 11.7% to Rs 554 crore.
- Ebitda grew 22.4% to Rs 148 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 26.7% from 24.4%.
Stock Market Live: Finolex Industries Falls 3.6% As Q1 Revenue Declines
- Finolex Industries shares fell 3.62% to Rs 165.11 after consolidated revenue declined 15.3% year-on-year to Rs 884 crore.
- Net profit rose 16.7% to Rs 115 crore, while Ebitda increased 13.9% to Rs 106.6 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 12.1% from 9%.
Stock Market Live: Crompton Greaves Falls 3.3% Despite Q1 Ebitda Growth
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shares fell 3.28% to Rs 261.15 despite consolidated net profit rising 14.8% year-on-year to Rs 140 crore. Revenue increased 16.9% to Rs 2,335 crore.
- Ebitda grew 65.7% to Rs 325 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 13.9% from 9.8%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty IT Leads Sectoral Gains, Energy Index Falls 0.7%
- Nifty IT rose 0.76%, while Nifty Auto, Defence and FMCG gained between 0.35% and 0.50%.
- Nifty Energy fell 0.70%, followed by PSU Bank at 0.44% and Bank at 0.31%. Nifty Media, Rural and Pharma also traded lower.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Below 24,600, Sensex Falls Over 500 Points
- The NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.2% to 24,592
- The BSE Sensex fell as much as 500 points or 0.6% to 78,451.99
Stock Market Live: ABB India, Great Eastern Shipping In Corporate Action
ABB India and Great Eastern Shipping are among stocks with dividend-related corporate actions for the session.
- ABB India — Special dividend of Rs 90 per share.
- Great Eastern Shipping — Interim dividend of Rs 14.40 per share.
Stock Market Live: Morepen Laboratories Added To Short-Term ASM
- Morepen Laboratories has been shortlisted under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure framework, introducing a trading-related trigger for the stock.
- Asian Granito India and Nilkamal will be excluded from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: LIC, Bandhan Bank Enter F&O Ban
Life Insurance Corporation of India and Bandhan Bank are under the futures and options trading ban for the session.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,000 Strike Holds Maximum Put Open Interest
The 24,000 strike held the maximum Put open interest in Nifty options, putting the level at the centre of the day's derivatives positioning.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall In Pre-Market Trade
- The Nifty 50 declined 97.10 points, or 0.39%, to 24,538.90 in pre-market trade.
- The Sensex fell 438.68 points, or 0.56%, to 78,516.08.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 25,000 Strike Holds Maximum Call Open Interest
Options positioning showed the 25,000 strike carrying the maximum Call open interest, making it a key derivatives level for traders to track during the session.
Stock Market Live: Nifty August Futures Trade At 102-Point Premium
- Nifty August futures signalled a positive derivatives setup ahead of trade, with the contract trading above the underlying index.
- Nifty August futures were up 0.37% at 24,738, a premium of 102 points.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens Lower
The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar. The local currency depreciated as much as 6 paise to 95.28 against the greenback.
Stock Market Live: Sonata Software Q1 Profit Falls 17.2% Sequentially
Sonata Software reported higher sequential revenue in the June quarter while profit and EBIT declined and operating margin narrowed.
Sonata Software (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Net profit down 17.2% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 130.5 crore.
- Revenue up 29.3% to Rs 3,279 crore versus Rs 2,536 crore.
- EBIT down 22.4% to Rs 142.3 crore versus Rs 183.3 crore.
- Margin at 4.3% versus 7.2%.
Stock Market Live: NCC Q1 Revenue Rises 12.2%, Order Book At Rs 81,214 Crore
NCC reported higher June-quarter revenue and Ebitda while profit declined marginally from a year earlier, with the company also providing an update on its order book.
NCC (Q1, YoY)
- Net profit down 1.6% to Rs 187 crore versus Rs 190 crore.
- Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 4,912 crore versus Rs 4,378 crore.
- Ebitda up 12.4% to Rs 443 crore versus Rs 394 crore.
- Margin at 9.01% versus 8.99%.
- Other income at Rs 41 crore versus Rs 51 crore.
- Tax expense at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 51 crore.
- Order book at Rs 3,889 crore in the quarter.
- Order book at Rs 81,214 crore as of June 30, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Crompton Greaves Q1 Ebitda Jumps 65.7%
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported higher June-quarter profit, revenue and operating earnings, with Ebitda margin expanding from a year earlier.
Crompton Greaves (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 14.8% to Rs 140 crore versus Rs 122 crore.
- Revenue up 16.9% to Rs 2,335 crore versus Rs 1,998 crore.
- Ebitda up 65.7% to Rs 325 crore versus Rs 196 crore.
- Margin at 13.9% versus 9.8%.
Stock Market Live: Finolex Industries Q1 Revenue Falls 15.3%
Finolex Industries reported lower June-quarter revenue while profit and Ebitda increased from a year earlier.
Finolex Industries (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 16.7% to Rs 115 crore versus Rs 98 crore.
- Revenue down 15.3% to Rs 884 crore versus Rs 1,043 crore.
- Ebitda up 13.9% to Rs 106.6 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore.
- Margin at 12.1% versus 9%.
Stock Market Live: TVS Motor Launches iQube Electric Scooter In Kenya
- TVS Motor expanded its electric two-wheeler presence overseas with the launch of the TVS iQube in Kenya.
- The company said it is the first Indian original equipment manufacturer to introduce a premium electric scooter in Africa.
Stock Market Live: Swan Defence Gets NCLT Nod For Triumph Offshore Merger
- Swan Defence and Heavy Industries received approval from the NCLT Ahmedabad for the merger of Triumph Offshore Private Ltd. with the company.
- The scheme will become effective after the NCLT order is filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Stock Market Live: Globus Spirits Raises About Rs 200 Crore Via QIP
- Globus Spirits completed its qualified institutional placement and approved the allotment of 23.81 lakh shares at Rs 840 apiece.
- The issue price represents a 4.94% discount to the floor price of Rs 883.67 and the transaction raised about Rs 200 crore.
Stock Market Live: Allied Blenders Approves Moradabad Expansion
- Allied Blenders and Distillers approved an expansion of its Moradabad operations as it plans to increase distillery and bottling capacity.
- The company plans a 66 million bulk litre distillery by Q1 FY29 and an increase in bottling capacity to 13 million cases by Q3 FY28.
Stock Market Live: Aegis Logistics Signs JNPA Propane Tank Agreement
- Aegis Logistics and AVTL signed a framework agreement for a 51,998 MT propane storage tank at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority.
- Aegis Logistics is set to receive Rs 142.5 crore under the agreement.
Stock Market Live: Powerica Wins 100 MW Gujarat Wind Project
- Powerica received a letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India for a 100 MW wind project in Gujarat.
- The project has a tariff of Rs 3.85 per kWh for 25 years.
Stock Market Live: CESC Arm Wins 175 MW SECI Wind Project
- CESC's subsidiary Purvah received a letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India for a 175 MW wind power project.
- The project carries a tariff of Rs 3.85 per kWh for 25 years.
Stock Market Live: Deepak Nitrite Arm Commissions Dahej Plant
- Deepak Nitrite's subsidiary Deepak Chem Tech commissioned its MIBK/MIBC plant at Dahej on Aug. 6, adding new production capacity.
- The project involved capital expenditure of about Rs 735 crore.
Stock Market Live: Shadowfax Sees Large Block Trades At Rs 240
- Shadowfax saw large transactions after NewQuest Asia Fund IV Singapore sold 1.25 crore shares at Rs 240.46 apiece.
- Oxbow Master Fund bought 69.32 lakh shares at Rs 240.25 apiece.
Stock Market Live: KPIT Technologies Sees 27.5 Lakh-Share Block Deal
KPIT Technologies is in focus after Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold 27.50 lakh shares through a bulk transaction at Rs 630 per share.
Stock Market Live: CreditAccess Promoter Sells 2.28% Stake
- CreditAccess Grameen saw a large block transaction after promoter CreditAccess India B.V. sold 36.58 lakh shares at Rs 1,482 apiece.
- The transaction represents about 2.28% of the company. Buyers included Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius, Blackstone Directional Managed Account Platform Master Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and HSBC Mutual Fund.
Stock Market Live: Indegene Sees Large Institutional Block Deals
- Indegene saw sizeable institutional transactions after BPC Genesis entities sold shares at Rs 525 apiece, with several domestic and overseas institutions emerging as buyers.
- BPC Genesis Fund I SPV sold 1.39 crore shares and BPC Genesis Fund I-A SPV sold 71.90 lakh shares at Rs 525 apiece.
- Quant Mutual Fund bought 95.24 lakh shares and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 67.67 lakh shares at the same price.
- Bajaj Life Insurance, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius, Buoyant Opportunities strategies and Norges Bank were among the other buyers.
Stock Market Live: Ajax Engineering Target Cut After Q1 Margin Contraction
Ajax Engineering received a target-price cut from Citi after first-quarter Ebitda margins contracted, while the company expects demand conditions to improve in the second half.
Citi
- Maintain Buy; cut target price to Rs 660 from Rs 680.
- Q1 Ebitda margins contracted.
- Ajax expects demand recovery in H2.
- Prices are likely to be increased.
Stock Market Live: LG India Target Raised By Jefferies
LG India received a target-price increase from Jefferies, which highlighted product mix, price increases, new launches and planned capital expenditure.
Jefferies
- Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 1,810 from Rs 1,750.
- Estimates FY26–28 EPS CAGR of 25%.
- Premium product mix, price increases, new launches and backward integration remain key drivers.
- Company has a phased capex plan of Rs 5,000 crore over five years.
Stock Market Live: Kalyan Jewellers Gets Buy Rating From Jefferies
Kalyan Jewellers received a fresh Buy call from Jefferies, which highlighted the company's franchise-led expansion and growth in India's organised jewellery market.
Jefferies
- Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 830.
- Franchise-led model supports capital efficiency and expansion beyond South India.
- India remains the core market despite the company's overseas presence.
- Balance sheet is net cash, supported by rising free cash flow and return ratios.
- Forecasts FY26–29 EPS CAGR of 21%.
Stock Market Live: Cummins Brokerage Cuts Target After Q1
Cummins India drew a target-price cut from Jefferies after commodity costs weighed on the quarter, though the brokerage expects several margin drivers to support the business ahead.
Jefferies
- Maintain Buy; cut target price to Rs 6,700 from Rs 7,100.
- Commodity prices affected the quarter.
- Price increases have been taken and margins are expected to improve.
- Data centres remain an additional growth driver.
- Cut FY27–29 EPS estimates by 6–7%.
- Distribution, data centres and indigenisation were highlighted as key margin drivers.
Stock Market Live: Interarch Plans Stock Split, QIP And North America JV
Interarch Building Solutions announced multiple corporate actions, including a stock split, proposed fundraising and a North American joint venture.
- Board approved a joint venture with Canada's ER Steel Inc.
- Initial investment of Rs 80 crore for the OWSJ business in North America.
- Board approved a 1:5 stock split.
- Proposed QIP fundraising of up to Rs 250 crore.
Stock Market Live: J Kumar Infra Wins Rs 990 Crore Bengaluru Stadium Order
- J Kumar Infraprojects received a letter of award for a cricket stadium project in Bengaluru, adding to its executable order book.
- The engineering, procurement and construction project is valued at Rs 990.16 crore and is scheduled for execution over 36 months.
Stock Market Live: Dabur Gets US FDA Warning Letter For Silvassa Plant
- Dabur received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Silvassa facility, creating a regulatory trigger for the consumer goods company.
- The US FDA issued the warning letter on July 24, 2026, while domestic operations remain unaffected.
Stock Market Live: HCLTech Named OpenAI Advanced Partner
HCLTech has been named an OpenAI Advanced Partner, adding an artificial intelligence partnership trigger for the IT services company.
Stock Market Live: Coal India Named Preferred Bidder For Odisha Iron Ore Block
- Coal India emerged as the preferred bidder for the Gadadharpur iron ore block in Odisha, marking a diversification development for the state-owned miner.
- The block has total resources of 288 million tonnes.
Stock Market Live: Shipping Corp Q1 Ebitda Jumps 80.2%
Shipping Corporation of India reported higher June-quarter profit, revenue and operating earnings, with Ebitda margin expanding from a year earlier.
Shipping Corp (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 74.9% to Rs 619 crore versus Rs 354 crore.
- Revenue up 40.3% to Rs 1,847 crore versus Rs 1,316 crore.
- Ebitda up 80.2% to Rs 883 crore versus Rs 490 crore.
- Margin at 47.8% versus 37.2%.
Stock Market Live: Vikram Solar Q1 Profit Falls 85%, Plans Rs 5,589 Crore Capex
Vikram Solar reported a sharp decline in June-quarter profit and Ebitda even as revenue increased, while the company approved additional manufacturing capacity.
Vikram Solar (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit down 85% to Rs 20 crore versus Rs 133 crore.
- Revenue up 38% to Rs 1,563 crore versus Rs 1,134 crore.
- Ebitda down 48% to Rs 126 crore versus Rs 243 crore.
- Margin at 8.1% versus 21.4%.
- Approved capex of Rs 5,589 crore to raise Tamil Nadu unit capacity to 9 GW.
Stock Market Live: Siemens Energy Q3 Profit Jumps 67.8%
Siemens Energy India reported higher profit, revenue and Ebitda in the third quarter, with operating margin expanding from a year earlier.
Siemens Energy (Q3 SY26, YoY)
- Net profit up 67.8% to Rs 441 crore versus Rs 263 crore.
- Revenue up 39.3% to Rs 2,486 crore versus Rs 1,785 crore.
- Ebitda up 72.1% to Rs 586 crore versus Rs 340 crore.
- Margin at 23.6% versus 19.1%.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Launches Takeover Offer For Nagarro
- Persistent Systems has launched a takeover offer for Nagarro, creating a corporate-action trigger for the IT services company.
- Persistent has offered EUR 81 per share for all Nagarro shares, with the acceptance period running until Sept. 17, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Alkem Lab Daman Facility Gets OAI Classification
Alkem Laboratories faces a regulatory trigger after the US FDA classified its Amaliya facility in Daman as Official Action Indicated following an inspection that resulted in seven observations.
Stock Market Live: Apollo Tyres Q1 Revenue Rises, Margin Narrows
Apollo Tyres reported higher June-quarter revenue while Ebitda remained broadly unchanged and operating margin narrowed from a year earlier.
Apollo Tyres (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 349 crore versus Rs 12.8 crore.
- One-time gain at Rs 24 crore versus loss of Rs 370 crore.
- Revenue up 12.8% to Rs 7,398 crore versus Rs 6,561 crore.
- Ebitda down 0.1% to Rs 868 crore versus Rs 869 crore.
- Margin at 11.7% versus 13.2%.
- Other income at Rs 58 crore versus Rs 19 crore.
- Tax expense at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 25 crore.
Stock Market Live: Apollo Tyres Brokerage Flags Europe Weakness
Apollo Tyres received a cautious brokerage assessment after its June-quarter earnings as stronger performance in India was offset by weakness in Europe.
JPMorgan
- Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 445.
- India business delivered strong results while Europe underperformed.
- EBIT margin was lower than expected.
Stock Market Live: Lupin Q1 Profit Rises 16%, Ebitda Jumps 50%
Lupin reported higher profit, revenue and operating earnings in the June quarter, with Ebitda margin expanding from a year earlier.
Lupin (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 16% to Rs 1,415 crore versus Rs 1,219 crore.
- Revenue up 32% to Rs 8,277 crore versus Rs 6,268 crore.
- Ebitda up 50% to Rs 2,463 crore versus Rs 1,641 crore.
- Margin at 29.8% versus 26.2%.
Stock Market Live: Britannia Q1 Profit Rises 13.4%, Revenue Up 8.2%
Britannia Industries reported higher profit, revenue and Ebitda for the June quarter, while operating margin expanded from a year earlier.
Britannia (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 13.4% to Rs 591 crore versus Rs 521 crore.
- Revenue up 8.2% to Rs 5,000 crore versus Rs 4,622 crore.
- Ebitda up 11% to Rs 840.4 crore versus Rs 757.2 crore.
- Margin at 16.8% versus 16.4%.
Stock Market Live: Premier Energies Q1 Profit Rises 50%, Revenue Up 35%
Premier Energies reported higher profit and revenue in the June quarter and said its board will consider raising funds through a QIP.
Premier Energies (Q1, YoY)
- Net profit up 50% to Rs 463 crore versus Rs 308 crore.
- Revenue up 35% to Rs 2,463 crore versus Rs 1,821 crore.
- Ebitda up 30% to Rs 715 crore versus Rs 548 crore.
- Margin at 29% versus 30%.
- Tax expense at Rs 148 crore versus Rs 95 crore.
- Re-appointed Surenderpal Saluja as chairman.
- Re-appointed Saluja as chairman for five years from Dec. 19.
- To consider raising Rs 5,000 crore through QIP on Sept. 21.
- Re-appointed Chiranjeev Saluja as managing director from Dec. 19.
Stock Market Live: LIC Q1 Profit Rises 23%, VNB Jumps 61%
Life Insurance Corporation of India reported its June-quarter earnings, with profit, annualised premium equivalent and value of new business rising from a year earlier.
LIC (Q1, YoY)
- Net profit up 23% to Rs 13,492 crore versus Rs 10,987 crore.
- Net premium income up 7% to Rs 1.27 lakh crore.
- Other income at Rs 635 crore versus Rs 130 crore.
- Overall APE up 8.2% to Rs 13,692 crore.
- Group business APE up 10.2% to Rs 6,160 crore.
- Solvency ratio at 2.42 versus 2.35 QoQ and 2.17 YoY.
- 13th month persistency ratio at 70.4% versus 70.9%.
- 61st month persistency ratio at 61.3% versus 58.3%.
- First premium income up 22% to Rs 9,217 crore.
- Value of new business up 61% to Rs 3,136 crore.
- VNB margin at 22.9% versus 15.4%.
Stock Market Live: Crompton Brokerages Flag Cost Controls, Demand Outlook
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals drew positive brokerage commentary after Q1, with analysts highlighting price increases, cost controls and prospects for a recovery in lost sales.
Jefferies
• Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 330.
• Q1 was in line.
• Timely price increases, lean working capital management and cost control supported growth.
• Around 80% of inflation pressure has been passed on.
Citi
• Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 400.
• Supply constraints masked underlying growth.
• Near-term growth is expected to benefit from recovery in lost Q1 sales, a low base and newer categories.
• Execution remains a monitorable amid raw-material and supply-chain volatility.
Stock Market Live: Lupin Brokerage Flags Q1 Earnings Beat
Lupin's first-quarter performance drew attention after Macquarie highlighted stronger margins and sales across developed and emerging markets.
Macquarie
• Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 2,750.
• Q1FY27 delivered an all-round beat.
• US and India revenue was largely in line with expectations.
• Ebitda margin was higher on stronger sales in developed and emerging markets, gross margin and operating leverage.
Stock Market Live: Hero MotoCorp Brokerages Highlight Q1 Earnings Beat
Hero MotoCorp drew positive brokerage commentary after its first-quarter performance exceeded estimates on higher average selling prices, volumes and cost controls.
Citi
• Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 6,800.
• Q1FY27 results were above estimates on higher ASPs and cost controls.
• Ebitda beat reflected cost-reduction efforts even as gross margin was below expectations.
Morgan Stanley
• Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 6,537.
• Q1 performance was better than expected.
• Top-line grew 35%, driven by 23% volume growth and an 11% increase in ASP.
Stock Market Live: Premier Energies Brokerages Assess Q1, Order Visibility
Premier Energies received positive brokerage commentary after its June-quarter earnings, with analysts highlighting domestic exposure and visibility from the order book.
JPMorgan
• Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1,095.
• Q1 was largely in line with expectations.
• Domestic market exposure provided greater stability during the quarter.
Jefferies
• Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 1,205 from Rs 1,135.
• Highlighted strong quarterly performance and an increase in the order book.
• Raised FY27 and FY28 estimated Ebitda by 3% and 2%, respectively.
• Projects 27% CAGR over FY26–29.
Stock Market Live: Swiggy Brokerages Assess FY31 Growth Targets
Swiggy's long-term growth targets drew brokerage attention after management outlined plans to expand users, quick commerce and food delivery while targeting higher profitability by FY31.
Citi
• Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 390.
• Swiggy aims to defend or gain quick-commerce market share.
• The company aims to narrow the operational-efficiency gap with Eternal.
• It is also targeting a wider food-delivery addressable market through value offerings.
Jefferies
• Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 435 from Rs 415.
• Highlighted Swiggy's aspiration to reach $1 billion of Ebitda by FY31.
• Quick commerce remains the biggest growth engine.
• Food delivery is expected to maintain momentum with improving margins.
Morgan Stanley
• Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 328.
• Management targets B2C monthly transacting users to grow 2.5–3 times.
• Targets GOV CAGR of more than 30% and adjusted Ebitda of Rs 10,000 crore, or 4% of GOV, by FY31.
• Execution remains key to achieving the targets.
Stock Market Live: LIC Brokerages Highlight VNB Margin Expansion
Life Insurance Corporation of India drew brokerage attention after value of new business rose sharply and VNB margin expanded in the June quarter.
Macquarie
• Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 550.
• Strong VNB beat despite modest APE growth.
• Product mix and yields drove margin expansion.
• Highlighted the narrowing gap with peers.
Bernstein
• Maintain Market-perform with target price of Rs 500.
• Modest top-line growth accompanied a favourable margin outlook.
• Q1FY27 margin improved on product mix and yield-curve movement.
• Further margin expansion is expected to be driven by non-par sales.
• The government OFS addresses a key stock overhang for now.
Stock Market Live: Trent Draws Mixed Brokerage Views After Q1
Trent received contrasting brokerage calls after its first-quarter performance, with analysts highlighting strong profitability while differing on the outlook for growth, demand and valuation.
Morgan Stanley
• Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 3,151.
• Ebitda beat estimates, while improving top-line growth was highlighted.
• Q1 consumer sentiment was broadly positive, though the duration and intensity of the Middle East conflict may have near-term implications.
• The company continues to mitigate cost pressures through calibrated price changes and supply-chain savings.
Citi
• Maintain Sell; hike target price to Rs 2,950 from Rs 2,733.
• Margins continued to impress, while faster growth remained elusive.
• Acceleration in growth will be key for valuation multiples to sustain or re-rate.
Jefferies
• Maintain Hold; hike target price to Rs 3,435 from Rs 3,110.
• Margins were strong but management's near-term outlook remained cautious.
• Like-for-like growth remained in the low single digits, partly due to store densification.
• Cost inflation remains a monitorable.
Macquarie
• Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 3,600.
• Higher-margin Westside sales supported the gross margin beat.
• Commentary on demand and FY27 store additions was constructive.
• Expects the impact of input-cost pressure on margins to remain limited.
Bernstein
• Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 3,500.
• Profitability beat estimates again, while growth recovery remains in focus.
• Sees steady-state growth of 18–20%.
• Flagged near-term macro headwinds.
Stock Market Live: Britannia Brokerages Split After Q1 Earnings
Britannia Industries drew mixed brokerage views after its June-quarter earnings, with analysts highlighting an improving revenue trajectory while flagging pressure on margins.
Morgan Stanley
• Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 5,848.
• Most key categories improved growth sequentially, with the company exiting the quarter with mid-teens revenue growth.
• Margin missed estimates, while improving growth towards the end of the quarter was highlighted as a key positive.
Goldman Sachs
• Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 6,000.
• Called the quarter in line and highlighted an improving growth trajectory at the end of the quarter.
JPMorgan
• Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 5,900.
• Revenue growth improved but margins missed.
• Input cost volatility remains a key monitorable.
Macquarie
• Maintain Underperform with target price of Rs 4,800.
• Q1 miss was led by higher other expenses.
• The company exited the quarter with mid-teens sales growth.
• Highlighted improving domestic demand and market share gains versus competition.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Trade Mixed
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.04%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.3%.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 17 points, or 0.03%.
Stock Market Live: Dow Falls 460 Points As Higher Crude Prices Weigh
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 460 points, or 0.9%, ending a five-session winning streak.
- The S&P 500 declined 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1%.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Rises 1.4% As Hormuz Uncertainty Persists
- Brent crude rose 1.4% to $83.65 a barrel as uncertainty over the restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz kept Middle East supply concerns in focus.
- The global oil benchmark has gained more than 37% this year.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed Ahead Of US Labour Data
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.76%, Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.31% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.03%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.52%.
- Investors tracked higher oil prices and awaited US labour market data for signals on the interest-rate outlook.
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