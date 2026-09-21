IIT-Bombay Student Death: Has Director Resigned? Amid Viral Claims, Here's What Institute Says

IIT Bombay has clarified that its Director Professor Shireesh B Kedare has not resigned, rejecting false reports circulating about his resignation amid protests following second-year student Sahil Wakode's death by suicide.

In an official post on X, IIT Bombay categorically stated that the Director has not resigned and said that the news claiming otherwise was false.

ALSO READ: Did IIT Bombay Director Resign? Video Goes Viral As Protests Erupt After Student Suicide

The institute's clarification came alongside an apology over statements made in an earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding Sahil's death.

"We apologise for the statement contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil," IIT Bombay said in another post on X.

The institute stated that the details and circumstances leading upto the incident remain subject to investigation by appropriate authorities.

The apology came amid criticism from protesting students over the institute's earlier communication, which had referred to an examination incident involving Wakode and the alleged use of an AI platform during the test. The students argued that publicly disclosing such details amounted to portraying the deceased student in a negative manner without allowing him the chance to respond.

Regarding Kedare's resignation, Hindustan Times reported that the IIT Bombay Board of Governors was scheduled to meet on Monday to consider the issues arising from the protests and the students' demands. Further the clarification about the Director having not resigned was provided.

The police case relating to Sahil's death has been transferred to the Crime Branch, while allegations made by his family concerning caste based discrimination and institutional pressure remain subject to investigation.

ALSO READ: IIT Bombay Issues Apology Over Earlier Communication On Student Sahil Wakode's Death

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