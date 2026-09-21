IIT Bombay Issues Apology Over Earlier Communication On Student Sahil Wakode’s Death

IIT Bombay has apologised for its earlier remarks about the circumstances surrounding the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, saying it was inappropriate to draw conclusions about the events preceding his death before they had been established through an investigation.

In a fresh statement, the institute said, “We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil.”

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" The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," the statement added.

Wakode, a second-year student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, according to reports. Powai police registered an Accidental Death Report, while subsequent reports said an FIR was registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Earlier, IIT Bombay said Wakode had been found using a mobile phone during an examination and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. The institute said no formal disciplinary action had been initiated against him and that the examination instructor and department head had counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

However, some protesting students alleged that Wakode had been threatened with a one-year suspension and possible removal from the hostel. The institute has denied initiating disciplinary proceedings, making the circumstances surrounding the exam incident a subject of differing accounts.

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IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare met students and said the institute would strengthen its focus on mental-health support. A subsequent report also said a video showed Kedare announcing plans to resign on September 21.

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