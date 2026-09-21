Piramal Finance Board Gives Nod To Allotting NCDs Worth Rs 1,100 Crore

Piramal Finance Ltd.'s board of directors has approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,100 crore on a private placement basis, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company said that it has "approved allotment of 1,10,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable NCDs each having a face value of Rs. 1,00,000, amounting to Rs. 1100,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Crore Only) on a private placement basis."

Further, it stated that the NCDs are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) and BSE Ltd., respectively.

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Piramal Finance Q1 FY27 Recap

Piramal Finance posted a 67% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2026, backed by robust retail loan growth, higher net interest income (NII), and improved operating efficiency.

The bottom-line rose to Rs 461 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 from Rs 276 crore a year earlier. Total income jumped 37% to Rs 1,693 crore year-on-year, while Net Interest Income grew 43% to Rs 1,442 crore.

Interest income increased by 27% to Rs 3,179 crore, while interest expense rose 16% to Rs 1,736 crore.

Piramal Finance Share Price

Shares of Piramal Finance traded over 3% lower at Rs 2,230.70 apiece on the NSE as of 1:42 p.m. Year-to-date, the stock has risen 35.73%.

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