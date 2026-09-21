'World Will Be Astonished’: Iran Threatens New Weapons And Battlefield Tactics If US Launches Fresh Attack

Iran says it has weapons it has not yet used and is warning that any fresh confrontation with the US could look very different from the previous one. IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said the country has developed new strategic weapons and capabilities that could be deployed if the conflict escalates again, Mehr News Agency reported.

Speaking to Al-Alam television, Mohebbi said a future conflict would involve different targets, a different “geography of war” and weapons that Iran has so far kept under wraps. He said the capabilities could “surprise the world”.

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Mohebbi also said the conflict had not ended and that the IRGC was prepared for a prolonged confrontation. He maintained that Iran would respond to any renewed escalation and described the undeployed weapons as “strategic assets” that could be used when Iranian authorities consider it necessary.

He also issued a warning over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key flashpoints in the conflict. Mohebbi claimed that the United States had lost, reported PressTV, “The United States has been defeated in this war, and its defeat is also a historic and humiliating defeat, but it does not have the courage to admit and accept this defeat.”

The IRGC spokesman also stressed that the military organization has no official or unofficial relations with Washington. According to his remarks, diplomatic contacts with the United States fall under the authority of Iran's Foreign Ministry, while the IRGC's role remains focused on military preparedness.

He said the IRGC has had no official or unofficial contact with the US and has no plans to get involved in diplomatic talks.

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The statements come amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington and Iran's emphasis on maintaining military readiness for possible further confrontation.

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