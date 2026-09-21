Who is KM Shivalinge Gowda? Karnataka Excise Minister's Comment Sparks Bribe Row

Karnataka Excise Minister and Hassan district in-charge minister KM Shivalinge Gowda has sparked controversy after suggesting that people could give government officials a “tip” or “honorarium” if they complete their work on time. Gowda made the remarks at a Praja Seva Andolana public grievance meeting in Sakleshpur, Hassan district, on Saturday, September 19.

The comments drew criticism from the BJP and activist Dinesh Kalahalli, who filed a complaint with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. Gowda later clarified that he was referring to respectfully acknowledging officials who do their jobs honestly, rather than encouraging people to pay bribes.

ALSO READ: IIT Bombay Issues Apology Over Earlier Communication On Student Sahil Wakode's Death

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The backlash began when a citizen complained about officials demanding money for government services. Gowda responded that while officials should not extort money, citizens could offer voluntary tokens of appreciation, stating, "Whatever you want to offer, you can do so respectfully. It is your dharma, but nobody should take money forcibly."

Attendees fiercely protested, asking why salaried public servants required extra payments, resulting in a heated exchange before demonstrators were removed from the venue.

Capitalizing on the viral video, the BJP, led by Opposition Leader R Ashoka and MLA Bharat Shetty, accused the ruling Congress government of institutionalizing and normalizing bribery. Responding to the fallout, Gowda claimed his remarks were selectively edited and misinterpreted.

Clarifying his stance, the minister insisted he was discouraging bribery and merely meant citizens should offer verbal respect and appreciation to officers upon completing their work.

Who is K.M. Shivalinge Gowda?

KM Shivalinge Gowda is a prominent senior politician in Karnataka, currently serving as the Cabinet Minister for Excise and the In-Charge Minister for Hassan district in the Congress-led state government. Gowda graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Government Arts College, Hassan, affiliated with Mysuru University, in 1980.

ALSO READ: Rs 100 Crore Lost In 19 Months: Senior Citizens Hit By 136 Digital Arrest Cases

A multi-term Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Arasikere constituency in Hassan, Gowda previously belonged to the Janata Dal (Secular) before joining the Indian National Congress.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.