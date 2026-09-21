Confirmed! China's Xi Jinping To Pay Visit To US From September 23 To 25

Chinese President Xi Jinping is officially slated to visit the United States this week after an invitation from American President Donald Trump, a post by China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The confirmation from China's end comes amid heavy doubts and speculation surrounding the Chinese President's health and the status of his trip to the US.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Chinese premier will be embarking on a three-day visit to the states, from September 23 to 25. On Saturday, Washington released a detailed itinerary of Xi Jinping's trip to America.

The upcoming meeting between the two leaders carries great significance for the global economy. Set against a backdrop of complex trade restrictions, an accelerating artificial intelligence race, and fragile supply chains, this high-stakes summit at the White House marks President Xi's first visit to Washington in over a decade.

As the world's two largest economic superpowers navigate a delicate "constructive relationship of strategic stability" established during their previous meeting in Beijing, the outcomes of this summit will dictate the trajectory of global trade, technology standards, and energy markets for years to come.

ALSO READ: Beyond Tariffs: Trump-Xi Summit Puts Rare Earths, AI Guardrails, And Energy Flows To Test

Itinerary

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, arrive at Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington D.C.

Trump greets Xi at the airport; both participate in an arrival ceremony, a very rare occurrence on the military base.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Trump, Xi hold meetings during the day and attend a state dinner.

Trump to greet Xi, Peng at the White House.

Trump, Xi move to Rose Garden military review, then begin bilateral meeting.

Melania Trump, Peng will attend a separate event in the Washington area; the White House didn't immediately release details of that planned event.

In the evening, the Trumps will host Xi and Peng for a state dinner in the East Room of the White House. Both Trump and Xi will speak at the beginning of the dinner, which will feature a number of guests including tech and finance executives.

Friday, Sept. 25

Tea, a tour, and departure.

The Trumps will host Xi and Peng for tea at the White House.

They'll move to the National Archives in Washington to view US founding documents.

Xi and Peng will depart for Joint Base Andrews.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.