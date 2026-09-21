IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Case Transferred To Crime Branch; Director Accepts Protestors Demand

The investigation into the death by suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode has been handed over to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, according to police sources cited by NDTV. The move comes as protests continue on the campus following the second-year student's death.

Wakode, who was studying Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester exam.

IIT Bombay said Wakode had allegedly uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers during the exam. The institute said no disciplinary action had been taken against him and that the instructor and Head of Department had spoken to him, counselled him and assured him that the incident would not affect his academic career.

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Crime Branch Takes Over Probe

Mumbai Police registered a case against Professor Suryanarayan Doolla of abetment to suicide following a complaint filed by Wakode's father. The FIR invokes Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, NDTV reported.

According to the FIR, Wakode's father alleged that his son had faced caste-based abuse, threats and harassment over a period of about three months. The complaint named Professor Suryanarayan Dulla/Doolla, who was the invigilator during the examination in which the incident occurred. The complaint also made allegations involving IIT Bombay Director Shireesh B Kedare and other officials.

However, the investigation has now been transferred from the local police to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Wakode's parents had refused to claim his body at Rajawadi Hospital until they received assurances concerning the investigation, leading to a prolonged interaction with senior police officials. The Crime Branch probe was subsequently agreed to.

Students protest on campus

Wakode's death has triggered protests at IIT Bombay, with students alleging institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination. They have called for an independent probe into his death and changes to the institute's academic, disciplinary and student welfare systems, NDTV reported.

Students have also demanded action against Professor Doolla. The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum, however, has backed Doolla, saying he followed the institute's prescribed procedure after allegedly finding Wakode with a mobile phone during the examination.

Director signs 18-point charter

After three days of protests, IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare met students at the institute's main gate on Sunday night. The meeting lasted nearly three hours, following which Kedare signed an 18-point charter submitted by the protesters.

The charter includes demands for an independent investigation into Wakode's death, greater student representation in institutional committees, and measures to address student distress and mental health concerns. Students have sought an interim report by September 30 and a final report by October 15.

They have also called for an independent probe into four other student suicide cases reported at IIT Bombay over the past year, with the findings to be made public, NDTV reported.

Action against Professor Doolla

Students have specifically sought Doolla's suspension over the examination incident. NDTV reported on Monday that IIT Bombay suspended him on the evening of September 20 following the protests.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch will now investigate the allegations raised by Wakode's parents and examine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Director's resignation

Amid the protests, videos circulated on social media appearing to show Kedare announcing his resignation. Reports also said that there was no official confirmation of his resignation and that the videos had not been independently verified.

The institute is expected to issue a formal update on the students' demands today, according to people familiar with the matter.

Protesters have said they will gather again at the IIT Bombay main gate under the banner “India Against Casteism”. They have also raised concerns over other student deaths by suicide and alleged links to caste discrimination. Their slogan has been: “We are not here to die,” NDTV reported.

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