IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide Hours After Being Caught Using ChatGPT During Exam

A second-year IIT Bombay student died by suicide on Friday evening, hours after he was reportedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination. The student, identified as Sahil Wakode, was pursuing a course in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, the institute said.

Wakode was caught using a mobile phone during the examination after he uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers, according to an official statement issued by IIT Bombay and cited by NDTV.

In its statement, IIT Bombay said it was "deeply saddened" by the student's death and clarified that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him. The institute said the matter was discussed with the student by the instructor and Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

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Following the discussion, the student returned to his hostel room. He was later found dead in his room. The institute said it was extending support to his friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by the incident, while the circumstances surrounding his death were being investigated by the appropriate authorities.

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This is the third reported case of suicide within the IIT Bombay campus in seven months, according to NDTV. Earlier this year, two other students reportedly died by suicide on the campus.

Wakode's death triggered protests on the IIT Bombay campus, with students demanding accountability and transparency from the administration.

Protesting students claimed that the student accused of cheating had allegedly been threatened with a one-year suspension, NDTV reported. They claimed that fear and pressure over possible disciplinary action may have contributed to his death. However, the allegation has not been independently verified and is at odds with IIT Bombay's statement that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him.

The protests continued as students held discussions with the institute administration and demanded answers over the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police personnel were deployed on the campus as the situation unfolded.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade told NDTV that an investigation into the case was underway.

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