North Korea Says Nuclear Status Is 'Irreversible' After UN Atomic Agency Rebuke

North Korea has rejected an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution criticising its nuclear weapons programme, accusing the UN nuclear watchdog of unfairly singling out Pyongyang.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the IAEA was applying "biased" standards to North Korea. Her comments were carried by the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency, Reuters reported.

She said ⁠that the agency had turned a blind eye to the "blatant nuclear proliferation ​activities" of the United States and South Korea's "nuclear submarine introduction plan", ​while forcibly adopting a resolution against North Korea's "self-defensive and legitimate nuclear activities".

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North Korea's Foreign Ministry also dismissed the resolution and said that the country's status as a nuclear power was "irreversible" and that it was backed by the country's nuclear deterrent.

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What Is The IAEA Resolution?

The IAEA adopted the resolution during its 70th General Conference in Vienna on September 17. The resolution reaffirmed that North Korea cannot have nuclear weapons state status under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Yonhap reported.

The resolution also called on Pyongyang to immediately cease nuclear-related activities. The IAEA's action comes amid growing concern over evidence that North Korea is continuing to expand its nuclear infrastructure.

According to Yonhap, the resolution passed with 103 countries voting in favour, six against and 14 abstaining, with China and Russia among those voting against it.

The United States, South Korea and Japan have separately reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, according to a joint statement issued at the IAEA conference. The three countries stated that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions and called on Pyongyang to comply with its international obligations.

Kim Jong Un Inspects Weapons Factories

The latest statements come as Kim Jong Un conducted a three day inspection tour of major munitions factories, Reuters reported. During the tour, Kim said that efforts to modernise North Korea's defence capabilities were bringing about significant changes in the country's armed forces.

KCNA also reported that Kim called for North Korean artillery to possess capabilities aimed at both fighting and deterring war.

Reuters reported that analysts say North Korea has been modernising its military with Russian assistance since the two countries signed a mutual defence treaty in 2024. The analysts also stated that combat experience gained by North Korean troops deployed to the war in Ukraine has contributed to the country's military development.

Kim also gave a lecture to a propaganda workers' training ⁠session ​in Pyongyang on Friday, KCNA reported, ​telling attendees modern "ideological warfare" needed to be innovative, creative and aggressive rather than repeating old ​methods.

The latest confrontation therefore comes amid continued international concern over North Korea's expanding nuclear infrastructure and Pyongyang's repeated rejection of calls for denuclearisation.

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