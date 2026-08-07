Bank Nifty Today: 58,000 Emerges As Key F&O Battleground — Banks In Focus, Key Levels To Watch

Bank Nifty traders have crowded the 58,000 strike on both sides of the options market, making the level a key near-term battleground for the banking index. Open interest in Bank Nifty futures has also risen alongside the index, while several banking stocks show a mix of accumulation and short covering in the derivatives market.

Bank Nifty futures were at 58,214.10, down 0.57%, while futures open interest rose 20.26%. The rise in open interest despite the lower futures price indicates fresh short positions at the index level.

Options positioning, however, shows traders defending levels on both sides of 58,000. Call open interest at the strike stands at about 23.3 lakh contracts, the highest across the strikes shown, while put open interest is around 17.5 lakh contracts.

The positioning puts 58,000 at the centre of the near-term Bank Nifty setup. The 57,000 strike has the next large put base at about 9.5 lakh contracts, while 58,500 has about 6.6 lakh contracts of call open interest.

58,000 In Focus

Changes in open interest also point to activity around the 58,000 mark.

Fresh call positions were added across 57,700, 57,800, 57,900 and 58,000. The 57,900 strike recorded additions on both the call and put sides, while the 58,000 strike saw a larger increase in call open interest than put open interest.

Put open interest fell at 57,700 and 58,200, indicating unwinding at those strikes. Meanwhile, fresh put positions were added at 57,800, 57,900 and 58,000.

The data suggests 58,000 is the immediate pivot for Bank Nifty rather than a one-sided support or resistance level. A sustained move away from the strike would determine whether call or put writers gain control.

Banks Show Mixed Setup

The futures market does not show a uniform trend across banking stocks.

Canara Bank futures fell 0.45% to Rs 131.40, while open interest remained largely unchanged. IndusInd Bank futures also declined 0.45% to Rs 1,010.80 with little change in open interest.

Kotak Mahindra Bank futures fell 0.51% to Rs 393.65, while open interest declined 0.05%. The combination of a fall in price and open interest indicates long unwinding, rather than fresh short accumulation.

Bandhan Bank futures fell 1.37% to Rs 172.66, accompanied by a 0.13% decline in open interest. That also points to long unwinding.

Bajaj Finance futures fell 3.36% to Rs 2,028.20 as open interest declined 0.85%. The simultaneous fall in price and open interest indicates long unwinding.

The available futures data, therefore, do not support a broad accumulation call across banking stocks. The clearer derivatives signal remains at the Bank Nifty level, where futures open interest has increased sharply and options positions are concentrated around 58,000.

Bank Nifty Levels

The 58,000 strike carries the largest concentration of both call and put open interest in the available Bank Nifty options data. Below it, 57,000 has the largest put base, while 58,500 carries the next notable concentration of call open interest.

For Bank Nifty, this leaves 58,000 as the immediate pivot, 57,000 as the larger options support zone and 58,500 as the next call-heavy level on the upside.

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