Paras Defence Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 40%, Revenue Up 38% — Check Details

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited declared first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, August 7, reporting a 40% growth in net profit. The company's bottom line came at Rs 21 crore in the quarter against Rs 15 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue jumped 37.6% to Rs 128 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 93 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 43.6% to Rs 31.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 21.8 crore in Q1FY27. Ebitda margin expanded to 24.5% in the April to June quarter against 23.4% corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Despite 40% surge in net profit, Paras Defence shares traded in red on Friday, August 7. Shares of the defence company fell as much as 6.18% to Rs 1,235.3 today. The scrip was trading 2.9% lower5, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.32%.

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