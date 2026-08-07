Star Cement Q1 Result: Net Profit Declines 24%, Company Re-Appoints Sanjay Agarwal As MD

Star Cement reported a weaker Q1FY27 performance. The company reported a 24.1% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 98.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 3.4% YoY to Rs 943 crore, from Rs 912 crore in Q1FY26. However, EBITDA fell 14.8% to Rs 194 crore, compared with Rs 228 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin contracted to 20.6% from 25%, showing pressure on operating profitability despite higher revenue.

Meanwhile, the company has reappointed Sanjay Agarwal As MD and Sajjan Bhajanka as Chairman and MD.

The quarter also comes as Star Cement moves ahead with an aggressive capacity expansion plan.

The company commissioned its 2 MTPA Cachar grinding unit in Assam in February 2026, while its investor presentation shows planned capacity additions in Jorhat, Bihar and Haryana.

The company aims to expand its overall cement capacity to 25 MTPA by 2030, compared with 7.7 MTPA currently.

Also Read: Star Cement Stock Gets 'Buy' Upgrade, Target Price Raise

Star Cement is also trying to reduce its dependence on the Northeast. Its strategy includes building a stronger presence in eastern and northern India, with a 2.5 MTPA grinding unit planned in Haryana for FY29 and a 2 MTPA Bihar unit planned for FY28.

The company also has a growing value-added products business. Its 800 CBM AAC block facility in Guwahati is part of its efforts to expand beyond conventional cement and improve its product mix.

Separately, Star Cement announced the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director from April 1, 2027, while Sajjan Bhajanka has also been reappointed as Chairman and Managing Director.

Star Cement shares were trading at Rs 201, down 1.15% at 2:30 pm on August 7. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 204.49 and a low of Rs 196.50, against the previous close of Rs 203.34.

Also Read: UltraTech Cement To Acquire Minority Stake In Star Cement

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