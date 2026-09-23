Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: What We Know About RAM, Storage, Price And Other Details

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S27 series could get a significant RAM upgrade, with a new leak suggesting that 12GB RAM may become standard across the lineup. The Galaxy S27 Ultra, meanwhile, is tipped to offer up to 16GB RAM when paired with 1TB of storage.

According to a report by Gadgets 360, the Samsung Galaxy S27 series could receive upgraded RAM and storage configurations across its different models. Samsung has not officially confirmed these specifications, so they should be treated as expected configurations for now.

Galaxy S27, S27 Plus RAM And Storage

The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus could come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage, according to Gadgets 360. The Galaxy S27 Pro is also expected to offer 12GB RAM, with storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

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The Galaxy S27 Ultra could reportedly be available with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage, while the 1TB variant may come with 16GB RAM. Android Authority has also reported similar RAM and storage configurations for the Galaxy S27 lineup.

Galaxy S27 Pro And Ultra Could Get Faster Memory

The Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage, according to Gadgets 360. These newer memory and storage standards could deliver faster performance and data transfer speeds compared with previous-generation technologies.

However, Gadgets 360 reports that Samsung has not yet finalised these components. The company could ultimately decide whether to use LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage based on factors including cost.

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Display Upgrades

The Galaxy S27 series could also bring display upgrades. According to Gadgets 360, the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra may use Samsung's newer M16 OLED panels, while the standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus could feature M14 panels.

In simple terms, the newer panels are expected to improve areas such as brightness, power efficiency and overall display quality. However, Samsung has not confirmed these display specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Expected Price

Samsung has not announced the price of the Galaxy S27 series yet. However, some third-party listings have already published estimated prices. Smartprix currently lists the Galaxy S27 at Rs 94,990 in India, while HT Tech lists an expected price of Rs 81,999.

These figures are estimates from third-party sources and should not be considered official Samsung pricing. The final prices could differ when the phones are officially launched.

Overall, the Galaxy S27 series is expected to bring upgrades across RAM, storage and display technology, with the Ultra model potentially offering the most advanced configuration. However, the specifications, pricing and launch details remain unconfirmed by Samsung.

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