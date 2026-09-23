US Sanctions Hit Iran's Aviation Sector; Flights To Iraq, Oman, Azerbaijan Halted

Iran has halted flights to Iraq, Oman and Azerbaijan after fresh US pressure on Tehran's aviation sector disrupted regional air links, according to reports by Al Jazeera citing Iranian media.

Flights from Iran to Iraq and Oman were suspended from Wednesday morning, Iranian media reported, citing the country's Civil Aviation Authority. The move comes after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would intensify pressure on Iran's aviation industry and warned countries against providing support to Iranian airlines.

Bessent said states that supply fuel to Iranian carriers, offer landing services, or facilitate ticket sales could face exclusion from the US dollar system, according to Al Jazeera.

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Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Authority, said Tehran was exploring alternative routes to maintain services to Iraq through a different airport, state-run ISNA news agency reported.

Separately, flights operated by Iranian airlines to neighbouring Azerbaijan were suspended with immediate effect, Iranian newspaper Shargh reported, citing Azerbaijan Airlines.

The latest disruptions underscore the growing impact of US sanctions on Iran's transport sector and its regional connectivity.

Separately, IRGC Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Karami said Iran would not back down in the face of its adversaries, according to Iranian state media.

Karami made the remarks while inspecting operational bases in northwestern Iran, Mehr News Agency reported.

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“By the grace of God, we will not yield an inch to the enemy, just as we did during the Sacred Defence period [1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War],” Karami was quoted as saying.

He also said the future belonged to Islam and the Iranian people, while stressing the continuation of Iran's “path of resistance and steadfastness.”

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