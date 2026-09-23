Peace Negotiations To Restart? Despite Trump's Threat, Iran-US Hold Talks

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the special envoy confirmed.

"Today, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, we engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through the mediators, who shuttled between the two sides throughout the day," Witkoff said in a post on X.

He added that both sides completed a round of discussions and that he hopes that these talks will prove constructive and promising as mediators continue their work.

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The talks came against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's threat that if Iran does not do the right thing "fast", America will not give it a chance to survive as a nation.

Commenting on the discussions, Trump said there was "a lot of momentum" for Iran to make a deal and expressed confidence that Tehran would "do something good".

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He outlined that he believes US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would be able to bring the situation to an end, adding that he hoped Iran would "do the right thing fast".

Additionally, Trump also claimed that the US was facilitating the renewed flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that the US "may have to blow up" Pickaxe Mountain, saying there was no current activity there but that the US would attack if it detected such activity.

The republican president expressed confidence in the discussions, calling them “very productive” and informed that they lasted three hours, with another meeting scheduled.

Brent Check

Oil prices are heading for their longest losing streak in a year as signs of recovering supply from Saudi Arabia and renewed US-Iran diplomacy ease some of the risk premium that has driven crude sharply higher this year.

Brent crude slipped toward $98 a barrel on Wednesday, extending its decline to a sixth straight session and taking losses over the six-day run to more than 9%. West Texas Intermediate futures fell below $90. The move would mark Brent's longest losing streak since August 2025.

He said the US-Iran relationship was "developing" and that some communication between the two sides had taken place even on Wednesday. Trump added that he believed a deal with Iran would be reached.

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