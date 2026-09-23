ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Renamed ICICI Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has officially changed its name to ICICI Life Insurance Limited, effective September 22, 2026, following approval from the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

In a regulatory filing in September 22, the company said that The Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the change in the name of the Company from ‘ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited' to ‘ICICI Life Insurance Limited' with effect from September 22, 2026

“The ROC has issued the fresh Certificate of Incorporation at 15:19 IST today, pursuant to which the name of the Company stands changed to ‘ICICI Life Insurance Limited',” the company said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Consequent upon the change in the name of the Company, the name clause of the Memorandum of Association and the relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company stand altered accordingly, it added.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: RBL Bank, Medi Assist Healthcare, Milky Mist Dairy Food | Sept 23

The company's shareholders had approved the proposal on September 19, with 99.9994% of votes cast in favour of the resolution. A total of 1.323 billion votes were polled, representing 91.21% of the company's outstanding shares.

The rebranding comes as Prudential Plc restructures its India operations following its decision to acquire a 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance.

As part of the transaction, Prudential is required to reduce its stake in ICICI Life Insurance to below 10% from around 22% and reclassify itself from a promoter to an investor.

The restructuring is also expected to result in Prudential's nominee director stepping down from the insurer's board, marking a change in its role in the company.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.