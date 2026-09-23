Five Stocks To Buy Today: RBL Bank, Medi Assist Healthcare, Milky Mist Dairy Food | Sept 23

Stock market analysts have recommended five stocks across financial services, FMCG, media, healthcare services, and engineering sectors, citing favourable technical setups and potential upside from current market prices.

Top picks include RBL Bank, Medi Assist Healthcare, Milky Mist Dairy Food, Saregama India, and Cemindia Projects. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

RBL Bank (CMP: Rs 423.20)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommends buying RBL Bank in the range of Rs 415-423. He advises maintaining a stop loss at Rs 394 and has set a target price of Rs 485.

Saregama India (CMP: Rs 502.50)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommends buying Saregama India in the range of Rs 490-503. He advises maintaining a stop loss at Rs 469 and has set a target price of Rs 575.

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Falls To $99: Oil Prices Set For Longest Losing Streak In A Year As Saudi Pipeline Restarts

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd (CMP: Rs 329)

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered market analyst & Founder, SMT Stock Market recommends buying Medi Assist Healthcare Services in the range of Rs 320-325. She advises maintaining a stop loss at Rs 300 and has set target prices of Rs 360 and Rs 385.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd (CMP: Rs 302.15)

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered market analyst & Founder, SMT Stock Market recommends buying Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd at the current market price. She advises maintaining a stop loss at Rs 285 and has set target prices of Rs 350 and Rs 375.

Cemindia Projects Ltd (CMP: Rs 1,319.30)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital recommends buying Cemindia Projects at the current market price. He advises maintaining a stop loss at Rs 1,270 and has set a target price of Rs 1,440.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.