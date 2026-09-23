OnePlus 16 Launch: Phone To Get Special Colour Variant? Expected Price, Camera And More

OnePlus has started revealing details about its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 16. The phone has been officially shown in China, where it is available for pre-order, but the company has not yet confirmed an India launch. For Indian buyers, this makes the phone's availability an important part of the story.

Here's what we know all about the phone.

OnePlus 16 Special Colour Variant

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The OnePlus 16 will be available in three colours: Tomorrow's Starlight, Dark Forest and Mars Masterpiece, according to 91Mobiles and Gadgets 360. The Tomorrow's Starlight version is the most distinctive, with a lighting effect built into the rear panel. The lights can glow for calls, notifications, charging and other activities. The phone will also have a square camera module at the back and a design similar to its predecessor, according to Business Today.

OnePlus 16 Camera

The OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. A 50-megapixel front camera is also expected. These camera details come from reports and have not been fully confirmed by OnePlus.

OnePlus 16 Battery

The phone could also get a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. If these specifications are accurate, the battery would be considerably larger than the 7,300mAh unit on the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 16 Display And Software

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will support a 165Hz refresh rate across the system. 91Mobiles also reports that the Chinese version will run Android 17-based ColorOS 17.

OnePlus 16 Price: What To Expect

The OnePlus 16 does not have an official price in China yet. However, Gadgets 360 previously reported a leaked starting price of CNY 4,999, which is around Rs 70,000 based on the conversion mentioned in its report.

The same leak suggested prices of CNY 5,499 around Rs 77,700 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, CNY 5,999 around Rs 84,700 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, and CNY 7,499 around Rs 1.06 lakh for a 16GB RAM and 1TB limited edition. These are leaked China prices, not official prices or India prices.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to bring a larger battery, a high-resolution camera and a distinctive rear lighting feature. While OnePlus has confirmed some of its features in China, Indian buyers will have to wait for an official announcement on its availability and pricing in the country.

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