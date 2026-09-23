Asian Games 2026: India Beat Bangladesh 48-25, Storm Into Men's Kabaddi Semifinals

India stormed into the men's kabaddi semifinals at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Bangladesh 48-25 in their Group A clash at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The win was India's third consecutive victory in the group stage and confirmed a medal for the team as it continues its bid for a ninth men's kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games.

India dominated the contest from the opening minutes, combining effective raids with a disciplined defensive display. The Indian team collected 18 points through successful outs and seven bonus points in the first half, while also imposing two all-outs on Bangladesh.

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Bangladesh struggled to break through India's defence and managed just five out points and three bonus points in the opening period. A Super Tackle added another 2 points, but India remained in control and went into half-time with a commanding 29-9 lead.

India made a change at the start of the second half, with Arjun Deshwal replacing Devank Dalal as the team looked to maintain its intensity.

Bangladesh came out stronger after the break and produced a more effective attacking display. They scored 16 points in the second half, including eight out points and eight bonus points.

However, India responded with 19 points of their own and secured another All-Out to ensure there was no late comeback from Bangladesh.

The comprehensive victory came after India had defeated hosts Japan and South Korea in their opening two Group A matches.

India will conclude their group-stage campaign against Chinese Taipei on Thursday. With their semifinal berth already secured, the Indian team will look to carry its unbeaten run into the knockout stage as it targets another Asian Games title.

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