Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Clinches Silver Medal In Women's 49kg At Asian Games

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won her maiden Asian Games medal on Wednesday, claiming silver in the women's 49kg category at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Chanu finished with a total lift of 198kg, lifting 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk.

North Korea's Ri Song Gum won the gold medal with a total lift of 215kg, while Indonesia's Wijayana Luluk Diana Tri took bronze.

Chanu's silver also ended India's 28-year wait for a medal in weightlifting at the Asian Games. The historic podium finish marked a significant achievement for the Indian weightlifting contingent.

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The medal came on the fourth day of the Asian Games 2026 and marked Chanu's first podium finish at the Games. The Olympic medallist has previously represented India at the highest level but had yet to win an Asian Games medal.

India's total medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 stood at 11 medals as of Day 4.

Chanu had narrowly missed out on a medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, finishing fourth after an injury prevented her from completing her final clean and jerk attempt.

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