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Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Cricket Team Wins Gold, Beats Sri Lanka In Final

India retained their Asian Games cricket gold by defeating Sri Lanka in Nagoya, winning by over 100 runs in the final.

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Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Cricket Team Wins Gold, Beats Sri Lanka In Final
India Clinch Asian Games Cricket Gold With Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka
Photo: PTI

India successfully defended their Asian Games crown in Nagoya on Tuesday, September 22, crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the gold-medal clash. After opting to bat, India posted 216/3, powered by Smriti Mandhana's 79, before completing a commanding victory.

The record target effectively sealed the contest. Sri Lanka, reliant on skipper Chamari Athapaththu (29 off 21), folded for just 69 in 15.4 overs as India's bowlers dominated. Deepti Sharma (3/6), Shafali Verma (2/3) and Shree Charani (2 wickets) shared the spoils in a one-sided final.

India were overwhelming favourites for the title and they certainly lived up to expectations with three dominant wins over the course of the competition. Sri Lanka, beaten by India in the Asia Cup final earlier this month, once again found themselves outclassed by their familiar rivals.

After electing to bat, India made a flying start with Mandhana and Shafali (48 off 29) adding 99 runs in 10 overs. Both openers have been in sublime touch since the Asia Cup, contributing significantly to the team's cause in the all-important final with a 99-run stand off 60 balls. Mandhana dazzled with seven sixes, while Shafali attacked from the outset as Sri Lanka struggled for answers.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (19 off 17) came to bat on the position to press home India's advantage but her struggles since Asia Cup continued as she was holed out at long off in the 15th over. Mandhana kept the momentum going before falling while attempting another big hit. Richa (49 not out off 22) then produced another invaluable knock in the death overs to push the team past 200. Her cameo included three sixes and seven fours.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana Should Replace Harmanpreet Kaur As India Captain: Diana Edulji

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