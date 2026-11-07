XLRI Jamshedpur Revises Unanswered Questions Rule For XAT 2027, Increases PGDM-HRM Seats

XLRI Jamshedpur has revised certain important rules for candidates preparing for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027. Important changes includes the revised penalty rule for unanswered questions, an increase in seats at XLRI Jamshedpur and the addition of new associate management institutes. Under the revised XAT 2027 rules, candidates will be allowed to leave up to 12 questions unanswered in Part 1 of the examination without facing a penalty. Earlier, the exemption applied only to the first eight unanswered questions.

Once a candidate crosses the new limit, however, 0.10 marks will be deducted for every additional question left unanswered. The change is expected to give candidates more flexibility in deciding which questions to attempt, particularly in sections where they may want to avoid negative marking. XAT has highlighted that the change will give provide candidates with more and examination time.

Another development concerns XLRI Jamshedpur's Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management programme. The institute has increased the intake for PGDM-HRM from 180 seats to 240, adding 60 seats for the 2027 admission cycle. This is an increase of about 33.3 per cent in the programme's capacity.

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XLRI's HRM programme focuses on employee relations, human resource systems and practices, leadership, interpersonal skills and the legal framework governing workplaces. The programme includes exposure to other management disciplines such as finance, strategy, marketing, information technology and operations.

Moreover, XAT 2027 has expanded the number of management institutes accepting its scores, with 17 new associate institutions including Mahindra University in Hyderabad, Masters' Union University in Gurugram, Narayana Business School in Ahmedabad, RV University in Bengaluru, Sparsh Global Business School in Greater Noida among others.

The expanded network will give XAT candidates a more options of institutions and management programmes to consider beyond XLRI.

XAT 2027 is scheduled to be held on January 3, while registrations are set to close on December 6, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications via xatonline.in.

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As a special preparation initiative, applicants who complete their XAT 2027 registration by November 11 will receive the XAT 2025 and XAT 2026 question papers along with answer keys for revision.

The examination will overall have 95 questions and the sections include Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge. Incorrect answers attract a penalty of 0.25 marks, while General Knowledge section has no negative marking and does not contribute to the overall percentile or cutoff score, though the general knowledge section may come in handy during XLRI's selection process.

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