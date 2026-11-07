Rs 1 Crore Investments, Rs 2 Lakh A Month Income From Instagram: Reddit User Asks If She Should Quit Job

The growing appeal of content creation as a career has brought a familiar dilemma into focus: when does a successful side venture become worth pursuing full-time? A recent discussion on social media has drawn attention to this question after a technology and AI creator sought advice on whether to leave a corporate job paying Rs 2 lakh a month.

The individual, who posted the question on the r/IndiaContentCreators subreddit, has built a sizeable online audience while continuing to work in the corporate sector. His Instagram account has crossed 150,000 followers, while their YouTube channel has attracted more than 52,000 subscribers. The content business is also generating substantial revenue, bringing in approximately Rs 2.2 lakh every month. Most of this comes from Instagram brand collaborations, with YouTube contributing a smaller share.

“I genuinely believe that if I quit my job and dedicate 100% of my time to content creation, I could scale both platforms much faster and build something bigger. But leaving a stable job for content creation is a big decision,” the post read.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Google Diwali AI Photo Prompts 2026: How To Create Festive Images, Portraits And Greeting Cards

Financial security appears to be a major factor in the creator's consideration of a career switch. Their assets include mutual fund investments worth over Rs 1 crore, along with another Rs 10 lakh in readily accessible funds. Such reserves could help meet household expenses over an extended period, reducing the immediate pressure to generate a steady income.

The post got responses from across the creator community, with marketers and people familiar with personal finance also joining the discussion. Opinions remained divided on the risks and potential rewards of making content creation a full-time career.

Some people encouraged quitting the job. “I would quit the job and focus only on content creation... With your current job you won't be able to focus on content creation and won't be able to grow.”

Other users urged for an evaluation of prospects thoroughly before making a final decision. A user wrote, “Is your content timeless or current only? Eg: Mobile phone reviews etc valid for a year. If your content has limited lifetime, it will require you to create content every week or twice a week and it comes with its own pressure.”

“I would say, keep your job until you scale it to at least covering your expenses,” said another person.

ALSO READ: Temple vs Apple Watch: Deepinder Goyal Explains Why New Wearable Beats Apple In Cardio Data, Invites Review

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.