Being Prescribed Medicines On Plain Paper? Karnataka Has A Warning For Doctors And Pharmacies

The Karnataka government has tightened its oversight of public healthcare facilities, directing government hospitals to ensure that patients are dispensed free medicines on their premises and are not forced to buy them from private pharmacies.

Health Minister U T Khader has cautioned doctors against issuing prescriptions on plain sheets of paper to facilitate purchases from outside medical stores, warning that violations could invite strict disciplinary action.

ALSO READ : 'I Have Killed Your Daughter': Karnataka Man Makes Chilling Call To Mother-In-Law Before Surrendering

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

He said hospital authorities had been directed to put an end to the practice without delay, adding that government facilities must ensure uninterrupted access to free, quality medicines, especially for patients who cannot afford out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

In a post on X on Saturday, the minister said poor patients visiting government hospitals should not be compelled to spend money on medicines that are meant to be provided free of cost.

“The practice of writing prescriptions on white slips and asking patients to buy medicines from outside must stop immediately,” he said.

The minister also cautioned private medical stores against dispensing medicines on the basis of prescriptions written on plain paper without an authorised hospital letterhead.

ALSO READ : Sharad Pawar Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital

Warning of strict enforcement, Khader said pharmacies found selling medicines against such unauthorised prescriptions could face cancellation of their licences.

He added that doctors found directing patients to private medical stores would also face disciplinary action.

Senior officials responsible for monitoring government healthcare services would be held accountable for negligence or failure to enforce the directive.

“Any negligence or irresponsibility in public healthcare services will not be tolerated,” Khader said.

The directive seeks to strengthen accountability in government hospitals and prevent patients from being pushed towards private pharmacies for medicines that should be available through public healthcare facilities.

Khader said public healthcare resources must be delivered to patients without discrimination or irregularities, making it clear that any breach of government norms by hospital staff or authorities would invite action.

(With inputs from PTI)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.