'I Have Killed Your Daughter': Karnataka Man Makes Chilling Call To Mother-In-Law Before Surrendering

A 34-year-old man in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district allegedly slit his wife's throat, phoned her mother to say what he had done, and then surrendered at a police station.

The victim, Padma, 30, was a resident of Gauribidanur town. The accused is her husband, Chandra. The incident took place on Thursday near Tatahalli village in Chikkaballapur district, according to police.

What Police Say

Padma had gone to her parental home in Tatahalli. Chandra allegedly took her out of the house on the pretext of talking to her, and killed her in a grove on the outskirts of the village, NDTV reported.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Preliminary observations at the scene showed a deep injury to Padma's neck from a sharp weapon, along with one or two suspected stab wounds, police said.

The Call And The Surrender

After the alleged attack, Chandra contacted his mother-in-law, Narasamma, and told her: "I have killed your daughter Padma."

ALSO READ | Karnataka Limits Firecracker Bursting to 8-10 PM During Festive Season

He then went to the Gauribidanur Rural Police Station and surrendered, reportedly confessing to the crime. He did not try to flee, according to local reports.

Narasamma separately lodged a murder complaint at the Sidlaghatta Rural Police Station.

Marital Disputes

Padma's mother told police the couple had been quarrelling for nearly two years. Police have not established a motive. They said the circumstances of the killing would be determined as the investigation proceeds.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Shocker! Advocate Shot Dead By Tenants Over Unapid Rent

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.