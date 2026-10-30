Karnataka Limits Firecracker Bursting to 8-10 PM During Festive Season

The Karnataka government has issued strict guidelines on firecrackers for the festive period, allowing them to be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Use at any other time is prohibited.

The state says the rules follow Supreme Court directions and cover the sale, storage, transport and use of crackers.

What The Guidelines Say

District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and heads of local bodies have been told to pass the directions to all subordinate officers and ensure strict implementation.

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Deputy Commissioners must set up special task forces of District Fire Officers, local body Health Officers, Tahsildars, District Environmental Officers, police personnel, citizens and NGO representatives.

These teams will inspect warehouses and storage facilities. If crackers other than approved green ones are found, the entire warehouse will be seized and criminal cases registered against those responsible.

All approved green crackers and their packaging must carry a green logo and a QR code. Consumers and enforcement officials can verify the logo through the District Environmental Officer. Crackers without it will not be treated as green and will be confiscated.

Bursting crackers is banned near hospitals, educational institutions and other designated restricted areas. The public has been asked to use only green crackers and to avoid causing distress to animals, birds, children and senior citizens.

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Curbs On Illegal Transport

The Commercial Taxes Department has been told to seize prohibited crackers brought in from other states at border check-posts. The Transport Department will seize the vehicles involved, and other departments may help where needed.

Awareness And Waste

Authorities have been asked to promote an eco-friendly Diwali through pamphlets, posters and audio-visual advertisements at metro stations, railway stations, bus terminals and shopping malls, and on local television and radio. Civic bodies must arrange scientific disposal of the waste generated.

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Why The 8-10 PM Window

The limit is not new. The Supreme Court's 2018 judgment in Arjun Gopal v. Union of India set an 8 pm to 10 pm default for Diwali across the country. The court allows only green and improved crackers made to CSIR-NEERI formulations.

The aim is to curb the air and noise pollution that rises sharply around Diwali. Some states set their own windows. Tamil Nadu, for example, has long used two one-hour slots instead.

Deepavali falls on Sunday, November 8 this year.

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