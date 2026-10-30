Delhi Vehicle Entry Restrictions From November 1: Who Can Enter Under Revised GRAP Rules?

Delhi Traffic Police has announced new restrictions on the entry and operation of vehicles in the national capital from November 1, 2026, under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The restrictions aim to curb vehicular pollution and regulate the movement of vehicles that do not meet prescribed emission standards.

In a public advisory, Delhi Traffic Police said the restrictions would apply under the revised GRAP guidelines issued by the Environment Department of the Delhi government through a notification dated June 23, 2026. The advisory outlines which vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi, which categories will face restrictions and the alternative routes that certain vehicles must follow.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police shared the details. “From 1 November 2026, vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted under the revised GRAP rules,” wrote Delhi Traffic Police.

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Which Vehicles Are Allowed To Enter Delhi?

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the following vehicles will be allowed to operate, subject to applicable rules and exemptions:

BS-VI vehicles: Vehicles complying with Bharat Stage VI emission standards.

CNG vehicles: Vehicles running on compressed natural gas.

Electric vehicles: Battery-operated electric vehicles.

Exempted vehicles: Vehicles specifically covered under exemptions provided in the government notification.

These vehicles must also comply with other applicable requirements, including possessing a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), wherever required.

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Which Vehicles Are Restricted From Entering Delhi?

The advisory identifies several categories of vehicles that will not be permitted to enter or operate in Delhi under the revised restrictions.

Vehicles Below BS-VI Emission Standards: Vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will not be allowed to enter Delhi under the restrictions.

Vehicles without a valid PUCC: Even BS-VI-compliant vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Buses from other States: Interstate buses that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will not be permitted to enter Delhi.

Trucks passing through Delhi: Goods vehicles that are not destined for Delhi have been asked to avoid entering the city. The advisory also states that trucks that are not required to enter Delhi should use these routes instead of passing through the capital.

Tractors And Jugaad Vehicles: Tractors and jugaad vehicles will not be permitted to enter Delhi in accordance with the applicable restrictions.

What Routes Should Trucks Take To Avoid Delhi?

Goods vehicles that do not have Delhi as their destination have been advised to use alternative routes rather than enter the city.

The recommended routes include:Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway and other alternative routes that bypass Delhi.

The move is intended to prevent unnecessary movement of goods vehicles through the capital and reduce vehicular emissions.

Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists and transport operators to check their vehicles' eligibility before travelling to the national capital and follow the applicable traffic and pollution-control guidelines.

Commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline numbers: 011-25844444 and 1095 for traffic-related assistance.

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