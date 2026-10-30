Cyient Is Betting On Semiconductors And AI. When Will Earnings Follow?

Cyient's share price has rebounded 34% over the past six months, supported by a Rs 1,125-per-share buyback and improving performance in its core engineering business. Its semiconductor and electronics manufacturing businesses are also expanding their revenue base. However, the recovery across the group remains uneven, with higher operating margins in its largest business offset by losses in semiconductors and pressure on profitability at Cyient DLM.

In Q2FY27, consolidated revenue increased 25.5% year over year to Rs 2,235 crore. Net profit, however, declined to Rs 121 crore from Rs 127 crore a year earlier, as higher tax, interest and depreciation expenses weighed on earnings. The group's EBIT margin improved 83 basis points to 10.2%, indicating better operating performance despite the decline in profit.

The valuation leaves little room for execution delays. Cyient trades at 32x earnings, compared with its 10-year historical median of 20x. The key question is whether its improving engineering business, semiconductor investments and electronics manufacturing operations can translate into sustained earnings growth.

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DET Recovery

Cyient DET (Digital, Engineering & Technology), which provides engineering, design and technology services, remains the group's largest business. It serves the aerospace, automotive, transportation, telecom, energy and infrastructure sectors, helping customers with product design, engineering development and technology integration.

Revenue grew 15.7% year over year to Rs 1,664 crore in Q2FY27, accounting for 74.5% of consolidated revenue. EBIT increased to Rs 236.6 crore, while the EBIT margin expanded 206 basis points to 14.2%, its highest level in ten quarters.

Segment normalised net profit rose 11.9% to Rs 153 crore, while free cash flow increased 36.3% to Rs 214 crore. Cash conversion stood at 139.2% of net profit, reflecting cash generation during the quarter.

Order intake also supported the outlook. DET secured orders worth $158.4 million, up 20.8% year over year.

Transportation & Mobility, which includes aerospace, rail and automotive, generated $75.8 million in revenue, up 16.5% in constant currency terms. This marked its sixth consecutive quarter of growth.

Networks & Infrastructure revenue declined 1% in constant currency terms to $52.8 million. The performance reflected the completion of existing projects and lower demand in the utilities market.

The contrasting performance across these verticals shows that the recovery remains uneven. Transportation & Mobility is supporting growth, while weaker spending in energy-related markets is weighing on other businesses.

Management is targeting a structural EBIT margin of 15% for DET by FY28.

A €50 million framework agreement signed in Q2FY27 could support revenue growth in the second half of FY27 as individual work orders are assigned. However, the timing of project execution and conversion of orders into revenue will determine the contribution to earnings.

Cyient has also acquired US-based TAO Digital to accelerate its digital and enterprise AI strategy. TAO contributed $9.6 million in revenue during its first month of integration in Q2FY27. Its capabilities include cloud-native product engineering, data foundation services, generative AI deployment and AIOps.

TAO's annual revenue run rate has increased to $100 million from $80 million when Cyient acquired the business. Management expects it to reach $110 million over the next 12 months.

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Chip Opportunity

Cyient's semiconductor business is at an earlier stage of its growth journey. Through Kinetic Technologies, the company offers low-voltage power management chips and high-voltage power products developed organically. Its target markets include data centres, electric vehicles, fast chargers and telecom infrastructure.

Operating revenue increased to Rs 184.7 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 54.2 crore a year earlier, largely because of Kinetic's consolidation.

Kinetic ships about 250 million low-voltage power management units annually. Management sees scope to increase semiconductor content per device from up to $1 to $2-3 in the near term and to $5-10 over the longer term.

Higher content per device could provide another source of growth beyond volume expansion. Custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are another potential growth driver. Order intake for custom ASIC designs increased 50% quarter over quarter.

Cyient has secured a large turnkey programme and a major contract with a global semiconductor client. Its active custom ASIC deal pipeline has exceeded $100 million.

However, product development spending continues to weigh on profitability. The semiconductor business reported an EBIT loss of Rs 30 crore and a net loss of Rs 47.4 crore in Q2FY27.

The EBIT margin improved to -16.2% from -43.5% in Q2FY26. Management has attributed the operating loss to continued investment in product research and development, while internally describing the core business as EBIT-neutral and self-sustaining.

The next trigger is the commercialisation of high-voltage power products. Wafer and probe-test flows have been qualified, with customer sampling expected in late 2026 or early 2027. Commercial revenue is expected to accelerate in FY28, when management is also targeting breakeven for the semiconductor business.

The opportunity is linked to increasing power-management requirements in data centres and other applications.

Cyient is also expanding its presence in India's semiconductor ecosystem. It beat 27 competing bidders to join Bharat Electronics Limited in upgrading the Semiconductor Laboratory's 180nm fabrication facility in Mohali.

The company has also become Navitas' exclusive commercialisation partner in India for gallium nitride power chips and launched seven 650V devices.

Alongside projects with DRDO, ISRO and C-DAC, these initiatives could help Cyient participate in opportunities emerging in India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

DLM Growth

Cyient DLM operates in the electronics manufacturing services segment, focusing on high-mix, low-volume production. It manufactures printed circuit board assemblies, electronic hardware and radar equipment for customers in aerospace, defence, industrial and medical applications.

Revenue increased 26.5% year over year to Rs 393.1 crore in Q2FY27. Aerospace was the largest growth contributor, with revenue rising 62%, followed by industrial at 14% and defence at 13%.

Profitability did not keep pace with revenue growth. EBIT increased 10.4% to Rs 22.8 crore, while the EBIT margin contracted 85 basis points to 5.8%.

Management attributed the margin pressure to upfront investments to support growth. Net profit increased 5.8% to Rs 34 crore.

The order book stood at Rs 2,813.7 crore, with the book-to-bill ratio above 1.6x. Management expects revenue to grow 30-35% in FY27, while margins are expected to return to double-digit levels from FY28.

The challenge will be to convert the order book into revenue while restoring profitability as the business scales.

FY31 Ambition

Cyient's medium-term targets focus on revenue growth and profitability. For FY28-29, the company aims to outperform industry peers in revenue growth, maintain EBIT margins above 15%, deliver positive growth every quarter and achieve double-digit quarter-on-quarter growth in order intake.

These targets form part of its FY31 ambition to become an industry leader in lifecycle engineering with EBIT margins above 16%.

Q2FY27 showed progress, but performance across the businesses remains uneven. DET has improved its margins and generated higher order intake, while Cyient DLM is benefiting from demand in aerospace and other manufacturing applications.

The semiconductor business is building its customer pipeline, but research and development spending continues to weigh on earnings.

The key execution challenges are converting DET's order inflows into revenue, restoring margins at Cyient DLM and taking the semiconductor business to breakeven by FY28.

At 32x earnings, compared with its 10-year historical median of 20x, Cyient's valuation reflects expectations of sustained growth and improved profitability. Its ability to deliver on these targets will be critical to justifying the premium.

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