Aether Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 26% YoY To Rs 68 Crore, Revenue Up 24%

Aether Industries announced its September quarter results on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The company reported a 25.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 68 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, or topline, rose 23.9% YoY to Rs 347 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 280 crore in Q2FY26.

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At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 25.4% annually to Rs 110 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 87.7 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

Subsequently, EBITDA margin improved to 40 basis points to 31.7% in Q2FY27, from 31.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Aether Industries Share Price History

Aether Industries shares were trading around 2% lower following the Q2 results announcement.

Despite the decline, the stock has gained 10% over the past five trading sessions. However, it has slipped 9% over the past month.

On a longer-term basis, the stock has surged 32% in the past six months and 108% over the past year. So far in calendar year 2026, Aether Industries shares have advanced 71.7%.

Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer based in Surat, Gujarat. The company develops and manufactures advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals used across pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, material science, coatings and other industries. Its business spans large-scale manufacturing, contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS), and custom synthesis for domestic and international clients.

Its products cater to several industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, material science, coatings, additives, and oil and gas.

The company operates across three business segments: Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM), Contract/Exclusive Manufacturing (CEM), and Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS). It also provides customised manufacturing solutions to domestic and global clients.

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