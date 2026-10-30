Amul Launches High Protein Cubes With 25 g Protein and 150 Calories Per Pack

- Amul launched High Protein Cubes with 25 g protein in a 38 g single-serve pack
- The cubes cost Rs 80 and come in five flavors with seasoning sachets in each box
- Consumers can eat cubes as snacks or add them to gravies, soups, and bhel
Amul has launched High Protein Cubes, a savoury snack that gives 25 g of protein and 150 kcal in a 38 g single-serve pack.
The product, which the company says is 65% protein, is priced at Rs 80 and is available on the Amul Shop app and website. The launch was announced in a post on X on Friday by Shefali Vijaywargiya, who is a brand manager at GCMMF (Amul).
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Amul High Protein Cubes A savoury snack with 65% protein! 25 g protein in a 38 g pack with only 150 kcal and priced at Rs 80. A box of 5 single-serve packs comes with 5 seasoning tastemaker sachets in Peri Peri, Korean Kimchi, Tandoori, Cheese & Herbs, and Tomato flavours. How to consume: Pour the tastemaker sachet into the cubes pack, give it a shake, and your seasoning-coated crunchy snack is ready! You can also drop it into gravies for protein-rich meals or soups for a crouton-like bite. Or make a quick, crunchy bhel with onions, tomatoes, and chutneys. We'd love to see the innovative ways you consume Amul High Protein Cubes. Available now on the Amul Shop app and website. Link in comments.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay— Shefali Vijaywargiya (@Shefali_Vj) October 30, 2026
The post said the cubes come in a box of five single-serve packs, each with a seasoning "tastemaker" sachet. The five flavours are Peri Peri, Korean Kimchi, Tandoori, Cheese & Herbs and Tomato.
According to the post, consumers pour a sachet into the pack, shake it and eat the seasoned, crunchy cubes as a snack. Amul also suggests dropping the cubes into gravies for protein-rich meals, adding them to soups for a crouton-like bite, or using them to make a quick, crunchy bhel with onions, tomatoes and chutneys.
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The company has invited users to share their own ways of eating them. The pack shown in the post carries a "cheese flavour" label and "25 g protein" on the front.
The cubes extend a range that Amul has built over the past few years. Its high-protein direct-to-consumer range was launched in 2022 and includes high-protein paneer and dahi.
The portfolio has since grown to include lassi, buttermilk, milkshakes and whey protein. At Gulfood 2025, the cooperative launched a high-protein milk with 35 g of protein in a 250 ml pack.
In April 2025, Amul launched a high-protein mango kulfi with 10 g of protein and 57 calories per 60 g pack, priced at Rs 40. At that launch, Managing Director Jayen Mehta said more protein products, including snacks, were planned to help every Indian get at least 1 g of protein per kg of body weight.
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The cubes fit that plan, as they are a ready-to-eat snack rather than a dairy staple.
The move comes as demand for protein-rich food grows in India. Amul is using an online-sales-focused strategy, and Mehta has called the segment a "very huge market opportunity".
The brand has also drawn some online ribbing, with social media users joking about protein-infused versions of everyday items after earlier launches.
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