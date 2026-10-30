Amul Launches High Protein Cubes With 25 g Protein and 150 Calories Per Pack

Amul has launched High Protein Cubes, a savoury snack that gives 25 g of protein and 150 kcal in a 38 g single-serve pack.

The product, which the company says is 65% protein, is priced at Rs 80 and is available on the Amul Shop app and website. The launch was announced in a post on X on Friday by Shefali Vijaywargiya, who is a brand manager at GCMMF (Amul).

The post said the cubes come in a box of five single-serve packs, each with a seasoning "tastemaker" sachet. The five flavours are Peri Peri, Korean Kimchi, Tandoori, Cheese & Herbs and Tomato.

According to the post, consumers pour a sachet into the pack, shake it and eat the seasoned, crunchy cubes as a snack. Amul also suggests dropping the cubes into gravies for protein-rich meals, adding them to soups for a crouton-like bite, or using them to make a quick, crunchy bhel with onions, tomatoes and chutneys.

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The company has invited users to share their own ways of eating them. The pack shown in the post carries a "cheese flavour" label and "25 g protein" on the front.

The cubes extend a range that Amul has built over the past few years. Its high-protein direct-to-consumer range was launched in 2022 and includes high-protein paneer and dahi.

The portfolio has since grown to include lassi, buttermilk, milkshakes and whey protein. At Gulfood 2025, the cooperative launched a high-protein milk with 35 g of protein in a 250 ml pack.

In April 2025, Amul launched a high-protein mango kulfi with 10 g of protein and 57 calories per 60 g pack, priced at Rs 40. At that launch, Managing Director Jayen Mehta said more protein products, including snacks, were planned to help every Indian get at least 1 g of protein per kg of body weight.

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The cubes fit that plan, as they are a ready-to-eat snack rather than a dairy staple.

The move comes as demand for protein-rich food grows in India. Amul is using an online-sales-focused strategy, and Mehta has called the segment a "very huge market opportunity".

The brand has also drawn some online ribbing, with social media users joking about protein-infused versions of everyday items after earlier launches.

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